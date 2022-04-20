FirstEnergy Set to Plant 20,000 Trees in 2022

Company aims to exceed its 2021 accomplishment of approximately 17,000 trees planted

AKRON, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its continued commitment to the environment and support of the communities it serves, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has set a goal to plant 20,000 trees throughout its service territory in 2022. About 10,000 of the trees will be planted over the next two weeks during events surrounding Earth Day and Arbor Day. The plan follows a successful 2021 in which the company far exceeded its goal of planting 10,000 trees before year's end.

With a goal of enhancing community landscapes through the greenery, shade and other benefits offered by trees, FirstEnergy established this initiative in 2020 with an initial goal of planting 1,000 trees across its service territory. Success in the program's first year led to a tenfold increase in the planting goal for 2021 – a target that was significantly exceeded when 17,000 trees were planted during the year.

"Trees provide an array of important benefits, including carbon absorption, soaking up storm water that can cause erosion and preserving stream and river banks," said George Farrah, Vice President of Utility Services. "We're proud to support our local parks, communities and customers through programs that brighten the landscape and support a healthy environment."

The tree-planting effort is one of FirstEnergy's many initiatives organized and implemented by FirstEnergy's Green Teams, groups of employee volunteers dedicated to supporting environmental initiatives across the company's five-state footprint. Company volunteers also have devoted time and resources to a wide variety of programs including electronics recycling events, beach cleanups, and even removal of invasive plant species from local parks. Rather than disposing of the invasive plant species in a traditional manner, they were used to feed rhinos at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio.

FirstEnergy's Green Teams plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in 2022 to support the company's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

