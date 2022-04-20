Frontera Energy Provides Notice of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced that its first quarter 2022 results will be released after markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-256-1007 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): 1-800-518-3328 Participant Number (International): 1-647-484-0478 Conference ID: 1655563 Webcast Audio: www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2022.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-in Number: 1-647-436-0148 Encore ID: 1655563

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

