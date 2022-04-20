Re-Teck Celebrates Earth Day by Giving Away an Electric Car

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a leading electronic waste recycling company, is celebrating Earth Day at Flower Mound Elementary School in Texas, where they will launch their Recycle Avengers gaming app. Students, faculty and community members will learn about the harmful effects of electronic waste (e-waste) when used smartphones, computers and tablets are discarded in landfills. The Recycle Avengers electric car will be on site and game character, Kit, will be distributing t-shirts and signing posters at the event. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, has been invited as a guest. Click for Photos

Recycle Avengers, available for download in the Apple and Android stores, is an educational and interactive game that enables educators and parents to teach the importance of electronics recycling while simultaneously giving players the opportunity to win great prizes including gift cards, t-shirts, and posters. In 2023, a LEAF electric car will be given away to one lucky player. Click to Watch Video

"At Re-Teck, we felt an urgency to reach and educate this younger demographic on the dangers of used electronics being improperly discarded in landfills where they can leak dangerous chemicals into the environment," stated Tony Wang, CEO of Re-Teck. "The hope is that the game inspires them to take an active role in their homes, schools and communities as they engage and educate others to properly recycle electronics. Recycle Avengers enlightens players to the possibilities that exist when we recycle, repurpose and reuse discarded electronics."

STEM students at R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, Texas, played an integral role in the creation of the gaming app by developing game concepts. Katheryn Wendling, Director of Technology at R.L. Turner, believes the real world experience her students gained by participating in the creation of a game that made it into the marketplace will propel them in their education and careers beyond high school.

The Time Group, Re-Teck's Dallas-based Marketing Firm, is coordinating kick off events with schools nationwide as well as placing Recycle Avengers collection bins in schools, businesses and government facilities to help communities recycle smarter.

To schedule a Recycle Avengers event, contact Margaret McKoin at margaret@thetimegroup.net or call 807.403.0866. To learn more about Recycle Avengers or to download the app, visit www.recycleavengers.com. For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

margaret@thetimegroup.net

1-817-403-0866

View original content:

SOURCE Re-Teck