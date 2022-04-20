Valimail Expands Leadership Team to Support Strategic Growth in DMARC

Industry veterans Brian Craig, Kuldip Pabla and Seth Blank tapped to enhance Valimail's growth strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valimail , the global leader in zero-trust, authentication-based solutions, welcomed two new executives, Brian Craig and Kuldip Pabla, to its leadership team and promoted Seth Blank to Chief Technology Officer.

Brian Craig has joined Valimail as the company's new VP of Product, where he will lead Product Management, UX Design, Data Operations and Product Support. Previously, he led product management, product marketing and demand generation at Marchex as VP, analytics marketing and product management. A veteran of Microsoft and Silicon Valley, Craig has led product management, product marketing and demand generation marketing for a variety of companies. Previously, he was VP, marketing and co-founder of Centrik, VP of marketing for CWR Mobility BV, director of Windows server family marketing for Microsoft, director of strategic partnerships for eShop Inc., and product line manager for Sun Microsystems.

"I look forward to leveraging more than 30 years of experience at hi-tech industry leaders and innovative startups to drive momentum at Valimail," said Craig. "As a product strategist and entrepreneur with a love of storytelling, I'm eager to help guide the company as it evolves and grows its DMARC solution and expands its global market share even further."

Kuldip Pabla is Valimail's new VP of Engineering where he will define and lead the execution of engineering strategy. Pabla brings over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, where he has worked both with global companies and startups. Most recently, he was the EVP of R&D for Siera.AI, where he led a team of software and hardware engineers to build safety sensors and autonomous forklifts using robotics and AI.

Pabla also serves as a board member for dopomo and a technology advisor for eyeVueLive. Previously, he served as SVP of R&D for K4Connect, and his earlier experience includes serving as co-founder and chief technology officer for Cooldimi, senior director of innovations and engineering at Samsung's Cloud Services Innovation Lab and as senior engineering manager for Yahoo!'s Cloud Platform Group. Pabla began his career at Sun Microsystems and Sun labs, where he held numerous engineering and management roles. He has also authored 70+ patents for a wide range of technology innovations.

"I've spent my career building and empowering software and hardware engineering teams to innovate and excel within the tech industry," said Pabla. "This is a wonderful opportunity to foster creativity and guide the execution of engineering strategies designed to build scalable architecture that helps propel Valimail to the next level and drive its momentum forward."

Seth Blank is a serial entrepreneur involved with multiple startups and exits. He joined Valimail in 2017 and has held multiple leadership roles running open-source software and standards development and innovation. In 2021, Blank was promoted to VP of product and then chief product officer overseeing all of R&D. Now, as the company's chief technology officer he will focus on extending Valimail's market-leading technology and vision into the next decade, engaging with partners to ensure the protection of their customers and users.

"As the ultimate social engineering attack, phishing presents a serious threat to companies and individuals everywhere — in every sector," said Blank. "I am humbled to work as a key player in making the email ecosystem safer and more efficient for everyone. It is deeply fulfilling to work with a global leader committed to developing best-in-class zero-trust email security solutions for its customers."

Blank serves as the chair for AuthIndicators Working Group developing the BIMI standard, as DMARC working group co-chair for the Internet Engineering Task Force, and as a member of the Board of Directors and holds multiple leadership roles at the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG).

