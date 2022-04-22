Zovio Receives Recognition from the Textbook & Academic Authors Association

Two Textbooks Received 2022 Textbook Awards

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that two of its textbooks have received Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA) awards. The TAA is a national organization dedicated to supporting textbook and academic authors. Each year the organization's annual awards attract publisher and author submissions from all over the United States. Published by Zovio, Organization Development: An Action Research Approach by Laura Bierema received the 2022 Textbook Excellence Award, and Introduction to Employment Law by Gwen Seaquist received the 2022 Most Promising New Textbook Award.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio) (PRNewswire)

"These awards recognize our commitment to creating and providing quality educational products and services to our university partners and the students they serve," expressed Randy Hendricks, Zovio CEO. "Congratulations to Zovio teammates Laura L. Bierema and Gwen Seaquist, who authored the award-winning books."

Textbook authors and subject-matter experts complete the TAA selection process. Entries are evaluated based on pedagogy, content, scholarship, writing, appearance, and design. The first Zovio textbook honored by TAA is Organization Development: An Action Research Approach by Laura Bierema (University of Georgia), which was awarded a 2022 Textbook Excellence Award, recognizing excellence in current textbooks and learning materials. Judges described the book as "an asset to higher education" and "highly effective." The second Zovio textbook that received an award is Introduction to Employment Law by Gwen Seaquist (Ithaca College). The law textbook has been awarded a 2022 Most Promising New Textbook Award, which recognizes excellence in first edition textbooks and learning materials. Judges noted that the text "takes the best of textbook writing and puts it all in one book. The content is presented in an engaging manner that will make the most hesitant learner easily learn about the topic."

The Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus has procured both texts to support student learning in undergraduate business programs. "We are thrilled about the recognition of these texts and congratulate both authors and the Zovio team on this esteemed honor," said UAGC Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Sarah Steinberg.

As a provider of education technology services, Zovio partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver a suite of innovative solutions and learning experiences that support student achievement and help institutions achieve their missions.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About the Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA)

The Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA) provides a wide range of professional development resources, events, and networking opportunities for textbook authors and authors of scholarly journal articles and books. www.TAAonline.net

Contact: Vickie Schray

vickie.schray@zovio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zovio