Caris Life Sciences Announces Continued Growth and Investment with Opening of New Liquid Biopsy Laboratory Facility

New $45M liquid biopsy lab and diagnostic testing facility creates hundreds of new bioscience job opportunities in Phoenix

IRVING, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, today announced the opening of a new liquid biopsy laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, which will further expand the company's molecular profiling capabilities, which include tumor profiling and innovative blood-based cancer diagnostics. This $45 million investment in the company's laboratory facilities will enable the company to continue to develop and launch its blood-based diagnostic assay, Caris Assure™.

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

The opening of the new laboratory will create hundreds of new bioscience job opportunities in Phoenix. The state-of-the-art lab is one of the largest high-throughput sequencing facilities in the world and will provide profiling on blood specimens for up to 1,500 patients per day. This third Arizona lab brings the company's total lab facility footprint in the state to approximately 160,000 sq. ft.

"Caris continues to shape the future of precision medicine and cancer care. This new lab is just one example of how we're continuing to innovate as we develop the most powerful blood-based assay ever," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "We are at the cutting edge of molecular science, and we're excited to be uniquely positioned to bring tremendous value to the precision oncology market."

For 14 years, Caris has been pioneering the field of precision medicine, offering the most advanced and comprehensive tumor profiling available that further helps health care providers optimize treatment plans for patients. By building the industry's most informative and distinctive platform for analyzing cancers, the company arms physicians with the clarity and guidance they need to know with certainty which therapy will work best for each patient. Caris Assure™ sequences the complete coding region of the gene as well as all the RNAs being expressed. This comprehensive data will assist physicians not just with treating cancer patients, but ultimately also with early detection of disease.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Ann Obeney

aobeney@carisls.com

469-550-1589

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences