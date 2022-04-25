Sapiens and Mindtree Announce Partnership to Lower Risks & Accelerate Change Processes for Insurers

The partnership leverages both companies' extensive expertise in data-driven digital transformation

RALEIGH, N.C. , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and Mindtree, a global technology consulting and services company, today announced a partnership to help drive digital transformation through the insurance industry. The combination of Sapiens' industry leading, cloud native, core suite of insurance applications and Mindtree's deep insurance domain knowledge and expansive delivery capabilities will increase the scale, speed to market and customer satisfaction as insurance companies embrace digital. Designed to support insurance system implementations, the partnership will focus initially on North America, with plans to grow into Europe and Asia.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Mindtree in Property & Casualty and Life & Annuities. Our collective insurance industry and digital transformation experience will further strengthen our delivery capabilities and scale which will drive continued growth and customer satisfaction," said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager. "Together we will power insurers with the competitive edge to meet market demands and succeed in the digital age of insurance."

"Our partnership with Sapiens emphasizes our longstanding commitment to innovation," said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at Mindtree. "Digital technologies have unlocked a significant opportunity for P&C insurers to not just streamline processes, but to also drive new business and operating models centered on engaging and disruptive experiences. The combined strengths of Mindtree and Sapiens will enable insurance companies to maximize digital transformation and achieve business outcomes."

Sapiens' insurance solutions enable carriers to improve operational efficiency, expand revenue streams and increase customer engagement and satisfaction using digital and omni-channel experience. Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty and Life & Annuities enables insurers to rapidly deploy core systems on the cloud, including business intelligence, reinsurance and digital portal solutions that support all lines of business.

With many years of experience in engagements with customers around the world, the combined expertise of Sapiens and Mindtree will help lower risk and accelerate the change process for customers during their implementations.

About Mindtree

[NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

