EVERSANA Announces European Expansion with New Location in the United Kingdom

London office supports regional client needs and growing local team

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, has opened a new office in the heart of London's Holborn district to serve the company's growing client and team needs.

Located at 6 Kean Street, the spacious open-concept facility will be home to a rapidly increasing European team and serve as a destination to connect clients throughout Europe with EVERSANA's growing commercialisation services.

Mike Ryan, Executive Vice President, EMEA, will be based at this office, which includes experts across EVERSANA's commercialisation solutions, including global pricing, consulting, and medical communications.

"It's our privilege to work with our clients across Europe – a region that continues to bring new innovations to market every day," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Our teams have operated from Europe for many decades. As our world begins to come together in person once again, our London location is all about collaboration with each other and those we serve."

The new location further accelerates EVERSANA's position across Europe which includes employees in 18 countries. The company has announced multiple commercialisation agreements with European-based partners and clients. In 2021, the company also announced the expansion of medical information and integrated compliance services across Europe.

