ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and test services (ATM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$144,391 million for 1Q22, up by 21% year-over-year and down by 17% sequentially (or up by 27% year-over-year and down by 13% sequentially on pro forma basis). Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$12,907 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$7,981 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,459 million in 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS), compared to NT$1.97 for 1Q21 and NT$7.20 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.85 for 1Q21 and NT$3.37 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS), compared to NT$1.92 for 1Q21 and NT$6.99 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.80 for 1Q21 and NT$3.21 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis).

We are providing the unaudited pro forma financial information to aid you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and China sites' historical financial statements, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding quarters of 1Q21 and 4Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data" and "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – ATM."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 47%, 9%, 42% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenues was NT$115,920 million for the quarter, down from NT$140,042 million in 4Q21.

Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 19.7% in 1Q22 from 19.0% in 4Q21.

Operating margin was 11.2% in 1Q22, compared to 11.3% in 4Q21.

In terms of non-operating items:

Income before tax was NT$16,663 million for 1Q22, compared to NT$37,336 million in 4Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,278 million for the quarter, compared to NT$5,592 million in 4Q21.

In 1Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$12,907 million , compared to NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and NT$30,916 million in 4Q21.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,357,508,832, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q22. Our 1Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS) were based on 4,289,978,359 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q22. Our 1Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS) were based on 4,341,041,922 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q22.

1Q22 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$84,025 million , down by 9% sequentially or down by 1% on pro forma basis.

Cost of revenues was NT$60,924 million for the quarter, down by 8% sequentially.

Gross margin decreased 0.5 percentage point to 27.5% in 1Q22 from 28.0% in 4Q21.

Operating margin was 16.7% in 1Q22, compared to 17.5% in 4Q21.

1Q22 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$61,166 million , down by 25% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,786 million , down by 25% sequentially.

Gross margin increased 0.1 percentage points to 8.8% in 1Q22 from 8.7% in 4Q21.

Operating margin was 3.6% in 1Q22, compared to 4.4% in 4Q21.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 1Q22 totaled US$443 million , of which US$311 million were used in packaging operations, US$96 million in testing operations, US$26 million in EMS operations and US$10 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$285,878 million as of March 31, 2022 .

Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of March 31, 2022 .

Total number of employees was 95,105 as of March 31, 2022 , compared to 95,727 as of December 31, 2021 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 47% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 45% in 4Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q22 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 56% in 4Q21.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 29% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 31% in 4Q21.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 77% in 4Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q22.

Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 84% in 4Q21.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



Legal Entity Basis Pro forma Basis

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 4Q21 1Q21 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 30,661 51,938 24,867 32,624 23,487

ATM Operations



Legal Entity Basis Pro forma Basis

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 4Q21 1Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 84,025 91,958 73,767 85,180 68,139 Revenue by Application









Communication 52% 50% 50% 53% 53% Computing 16% 16% 14% 16% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 32% 34% 36% 31% 33% Revenue by Type









Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 43% 38% 34% 40% 37% Wirebonding 34% 37% 40% 36% 38% Others 6% 8% 9% 7% 8% Testing 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% Material 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA









CapEx (US$ Millions)* 414 404 460 368 422 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 27,116 47,090 22,566 27,776 21,185 Number of Wirebonders 25,858 25,803 27,574 25,803 23,426 Number of Testers 5,012 4,890 5,862 4,890 4,447

EMS Operations



1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 61,166 81,544 47,693 Revenue by Application





Communication 40% 38% 39% Computing 10% 8% 7% Consumer 29% 38% 33% Industrial 13% 11% 14% Automotive 6% 4% 5% Others 2% 1% 2% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 26 68 11

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Legal Entity Basis

Pro Forma Basis

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Mar. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2021

Mar. 31 2021

Net revenues:



















Packaging 68,383

75,366

59,033

69,644

54,332

Testing 12,583

13,756

11,130

12,700

10,204

EMS 61,163

81,541

47,684

81,541

47,684

Others 2,262

2,273

1,623

2,273

1,623

Total net revenues 144,391

172,936

119,470

166,158

113,843























Cost of revenues (115,920)

(140,042)

(97,584)

(134,704)

(92,975)

Gross profit 28,471

32,894

21,886

31,454

20,868























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (5,362)

(5,714)

(4,769)

(5,475)

(4,563)

Selling, general and administrative (6,996)

(7,565)

(6,209)

(7,203)

(5,900)

Total operating expenses (12,358)

(13,279)

(10,978)

(12,678)

(10,463)

Operating income 16,113

19,615

10,908

18,776

10,405























Net non-operating (expenses) income:



















Interest expense - net (432)

(553)

(572)

(537)

(552)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,104)

496

(224)

525

(257)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 1,406

(483)

391

(551)

416

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 199

192

149

192

149

Others 481

18,069

528

468

464

Total non-operating income (expenses) 550

17,721

272

97

220

Income before tax 16,663

37,336

11,180

18,873

10,625























Income tax expense (3,278)

(5,592)

(2,451)

(3,586)

(2,392)

Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest 13,385

31,744

8,729

15,287

8,233

Non-controlling interest (478)

(828)

(252)

(828)

(252)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 12,907

30,916

8,477

14,459

7,981























Per share data:



















Earnings (losses) per share



















– Basic NT$3.01

NT$7.20

NT$1.97

NT$3.37

NT$1.85

– Diluted NT$2.92

NT$6.99

NT$1.92

NT$3.21

NT$1.80























Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.216

US$0.518

US$0.139

US$0.242

US$0.131

– Diluted US$0.210

US$0.504

US$0.135

US$0.231

US$0.127























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,341,042

4,343,537

4,357,714

4,343,537

4,357,714























FX (NTD/USD) 27.85

27.78

28.30

27.78

28.30



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – ATM

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Legal Entity Basis

Pro Forma Basis

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Mar. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2021

Mar. 31 2021

Net revenues:



















Packaging 69,921

76,664

61,545

70,942

56,844

Testing 12,583

13,756

11,131

12,700

10,204

Direct Material 1,479

1,502

1,044

1,502

1,044

Others 42

36

47

36

47

Total net revenues 84,025

91,958

73,767

85,180

68,139























Cost of revenues (60,924)

(66,217)

(55,760)

(60,879)

(51,150)

Gross profit 23,101

25,741

18,007

24,301

16,989























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (4,136)

(4,479)

(3,697)

(4,241)

(3,490)

Selling, general and administrative (4,953)

(5,206)

(4,392)

(4,844)

(4,084)

Total operating expenses (9,089)

(9,685)

(8,089)

(9,085)

(7,574)

Operating income 14,012

16,056

9,918

15,216

9,415

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – EMS

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



Mar. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Mar. 31 2021















Net revenues 61,166

81,544

47,693















Cost of revenues (55,786)

(74,436)

(43,682)

Gross profit 5,380

7,108

4,011















Operating expenses:











Research and development (1,249)

(1,256)

(1,097)

Selling, general and administrative (1,931)

(2,253)

(1,738)

Total operating expenses (3,180)

(3,509)

(2,835)

Operating income 2,200

3,599

1,176

















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Mar. 31, 2022

As of Dec. 31, 2021















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



84,426





76,073 Financial assets – current



4,698





3,075 Notes and accounts receivable



106,560





115,462 Inventories



86,201





73,245 Others



25,155





24,503 Total current assets



307,040





292,358















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



23,202





23,260 Property, plant and equipment



247,541





239,867 Right-of-use assets



10,915





10,680 Intangible assets



75,236





75,980 Others



32,214





30,789 Total assets



696,148





672,934















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



49,990





41,037 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



10,825





14,429 Notes and accounts payable



83,898





84,470 Others



106,013





70,992 Total current liabilities



250,726





210,928















Bonds payable



40,521





42,365 Long-term borrowings[2]



116,386





121,946 Other liabilities



24,755





23,062 Total liabilities



432,388





398,301















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



248,373





260,077 Non-controlling interests



15,387





14,556 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



696,148





672,934































Current Ratio



1.22





1.39 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.52





0.54

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended







Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31





2022 2021 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Income before tax

16,663

37,336

11,180



Depreciation & amortization

13,503

14,070

13,130



Other operating activities items

(2,986)

(18,488)

(8,559)



Net cash generated from operating activities

27,180

32,918

15,751



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(17,182)

(16,513)

(14,053)



Other investment activities items

(753)

21,812

(205)



Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

(17,935)

5,299

(14,258)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Net proceeds from (repayment of) loans

(5,310)

(5,936)

19,600



Other financing activities items

(269)

(9,868)

1,613



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(5,579)

(15,804)

21,213



Foreign currency exchange effect

4,687

241

(461)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

8,353

22,654

22,245



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

76,073

53,419

51,538



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

84,426

76,073

73,783



























[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

