ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and test services (ATM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$144,391 million for 1Q22, up by 21% year-over-year and down by 17% sequentially (or up by 27% year-over-year and down by 13% sequentially on pro forma basis). Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$12,907 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$7,981 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,459 million in 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS), compared to NT$1.97 for 1Q21 and NT$7.20 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.85 for 1Q21 and NT$3.37 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS), compared to NT$1.92 for 1Q21 and NT$6.99 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.80 for 1Q21 and NT$3.21 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis).
We are providing the unaudited pro forma financial information to aid you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and China sites' historical financial statements, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding quarters of 1Q21 and 4Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data" and "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – ATM."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
1Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 47%, 9%, 42% and 2%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenues was NT$115,920 million for the quarter, down from NT$140,042 million in 4Q21.
- Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 19.7% in 1Q22 from 19.0% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 11.2% in 1Q22, compared to 11.3% in 4Q21.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Income before tax was NT$16,663 million for 1Q22, compared to NT$37,336 million in 4Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,278 million for the quarter, compared to NT$5,592 million in 4Q21.
- In 1Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$12,907 million, compared to NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and NT$30,916 million in 4Q21.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,357,508,832, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q22. Our 1Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS) were based on 4,289,978,359 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q22. Our 1Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS) were based on 4,341,041,922 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q22.
1Q22 Results Highlights – ATM
- Net revenues were NT$84,025 million, down by 9% sequentially or down by 1% on pro forma basis.
- Cost of revenues was NT$60,924 million for the quarter, down by 8% sequentially.
- Gross margin decreased 0.5 percentage point to 27.5% in 1Q22 from 28.0% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 16.7% in 1Q22, compared to 17.5% in 4Q21.
1Q22 Results Highlights – EMS
- Net revenues were NT$61,166 million, down by 25% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,786 million, down by 25% sequentially.
- Gross margin increased 0.1 percentage points to 8.8% in 1Q22 from 8.7% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 3.6% in 1Q22, compared to 4.4% in 4Q21.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 1Q22 totaled US$443 million, of which US$311 million were used in packaging operations, US$96 million in testing operations, US$26 million in EMS operations and US$10 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$285,878 million as of March 31, 2022.
- Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of March 31, 2022.
- Total number of employees was 95,105 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 95,727 as of December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 47% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 45% in 4Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q22 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 56% in 4Q21.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 29% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 31% in 4Q21.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 77% in 4Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q22.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 1Q22, compared to 84% in 4Q21.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
Legal Entity Basis
Pro forma Basis
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
30,661
51,938
24,867
32,624
23,487
ATM Operations
Legal Entity Basis
Pro forma Basis
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
84,025
91,958
73,767
85,180
68,139
Revenue by Application
Communication
52%
50%
50%
53%
53%
Computing
16%
16%
14%
16%
14%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
32%
34%
36%
31%
33%
Revenue by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
43%
38%
34%
40%
37%
Wirebonding
34%
37%
40%
36%
38%
Others
6%
8%
9%
7%
8%
Testing
15%
15%
15%
15%
15%
Material
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
414
404
460
368
422
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
27,116
47,090
22,566
27,776
21,185
Number of Wirebonders
25,858
25,803
27,574
25,803
23,426
Number of Testers
5,012
4,890
5,862
4,890
4,447
EMS Operations
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
61,166
81,544
47,693
Revenue by Application
Communication
40%
38%
39%
Computing
10%
8%
7%
Consumer
29%
38%
33%
Industrial
13%
11%
14%
Automotive
6%
4%
5%
Others
2%
1%
2%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
26
68
11
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Legal Entity Basis
Pro Forma Basis
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2022
Dec. 31
2021
Mar. 31
2021
Dec. 31
2021
Mar. 31
2021
Net revenues:
Packaging
68,383
75,366
59,033
69,644
54,332
Testing
12,583
13,756
11,130
12,700
10,204
EMS
61,163
81,541
47,684
81,541
47,684
Others
2,262
2,273
1,623
2,273
1,623
Total net revenues
144,391
172,936
119,470
166,158
113,843
Cost of revenues
(115,920)
(140,042)
(97,584)
(134,704)
(92,975)
Gross profit
28,471
32,894
21,886
31,454
20,868
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(5,362)
(5,714)
(4,769)
(5,475)
(4,563)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,996)
(7,565)
(6,209)
(7,203)
(5,900)
Total operating expenses
(12,358)
(13,279)
(10,978)
(12,678)
(10,463)
Operating income
16,113
19,615
10,908
18,776
10,405
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(432)
(553)
(572)
(537)
(552)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(1,104)
496
(224)
525
(257)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
1,406
(483)
391
(551)
416
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
199
192
149
192
149
Others
481
18,069
528
468
464
Total non-operating income (expenses)
550
17,721
272
97
220
Income before tax
16,663
37,336
11,180
18,873
10,625
Income tax expense
(3,278)
(5,592)
(2,451)
(3,586)
(2,392)
Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest
13,385
31,744
8,729
15,287
8,233
Non-controlling interest
(478)
(828)
(252)
(828)
(252)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
12,907
30,916
8,477
14,459
7,981
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$3.01
NT$7.20
NT$1.97
NT$3.37
NT$1.85
– Diluted
NT$2.92
NT$6.99
NT$1.92
NT$3.21
NT$1.80
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.216
US$0.518
US$0.139
US$0.242
US$0.131
– Diluted
US$0.210
US$0.504
US$0.135
US$0.231
US$0.127
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,341,042
4,343,537
4,357,714
4,343,537
4,357,714
FX (NTD/USD)
27.85
27.78
28.30
27.78
28.30
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Legal Entity Basis
Pro Forma Basis
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2022
Dec. 31
2021
Mar. 31
2021
Dec. 31
2021
Mar. 31
2021
Net revenues:
Packaging
69,921
76,664
61,545
70,942
56,844
Testing
12,583
13,756
11,131
12,700
10,204
Direct Material
1,479
1,502
1,044
1,502
1,044
Others
42
36
47
36
47
Total net revenues
84,025
91,958
73,767
85,180
68,139
Cost of revenues
(60,924)
(66,217)
(55,760)
(60,879)
(51,150)
Gross profit
23,101
25,741
18,007
24,301
16,989
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,136)
(4,479)
(3,697)
(4,241)
(3,490)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,953)
(5,206)
(4,392)
(4,844)
(4,084)
Total operating expenses
(9,089)
(9,685)
(8,089)
(9,085)
(7,574)
Operating income
14,012
16,056
9,918
15,216
9,415
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2022
Dec. 31
2021
Mar. 31
2021
Net revenues
61,166
81,544
47,693
Cost of revenues
(55,786)
(74,436)
(43,682)
Gross profit
5,380
7,108
4,011
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,249)
(1,256)
(1,097)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,931)
(2,253)
(1,738)
Total operating expenses
(3,180)
(3,509)
(2,835)
Operating income
2,200
3,599
1,176
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Mar. 31, 2022
As of Dec. 31, 2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
84,426
76,073
Financial assets – current
4,698
3,075
Notes and accounts receivable
106,560
115,462
Inventories
86,201
73,245
Others
25,155
24,503
Total current assets
307,040
292,358
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
23,202
23,260
Property, plant and equipment
247,541
239,867
Right-of-use assets
10,915
10,680
Intangible assets
75,236
75,980
Others
32,214
30,789
Total assets
696,148
672,934
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
49,990
41,037
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
10,825
14,429
Notes and accounts payable
83,898
84,470
Others
106,013
70,992
Total current liabilities
250,726
210,928
Bonds payable
40,521
42,365
Long-term borrowings[2]
116,386
121,946
Other liabilities
24,755
23,062
Total liabilities
432,388
398,301
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
248,373
260,077
Non-controlling interests
15,387
14,556
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
696,148
672,934
Current Ratio
1.22
1.39
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.52
0.54
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
2022
2021
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Income before tax
16,663
37,336
11,180
Depreciation & amortization
13,503
14,070
13,130
Other operating activities items
(2,986)
(18,488)
(8,559)
Net cash generated from operating activities
27,180
32,918
15,751
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(17,182)
(16,513)
(14,053)
Other investment activities items
(753)
21,812
(205)
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
(17,935)
5,299
(14,258)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net proceeds from (repayment of) loans
(5,310)
(5,936)
19,600
Other financing activities items
(269)
(9,868)
1,613
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(5,579)
(15,804)
21,213
Foreign currency exchange effect
4,687
241
(461)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
8,353
22,654
22,245
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
76,073
53,419
51,538
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
84,426
76,073
73,783
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
