GREENVILLE, S.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo, the world's top business to small business advertising and marketing solutions agency, today announced the addition of two senior executives to Cargo Strategy, the company's marketing consultancy and customer experience division, which operates out of their Amsterdam office.

Cargo Strengthens B2SB Strategic Consulting Practice with Key Hires

Bérengère Parouty joins Cargo Strategy as the Director of Marketing Strategy and Insights. She has over fifteen years of international, cross-category experience developing solutions to inform an organization's business and marketing strategies, which resulted in substantial revenue growth among a variety of clients. Ms. Parouty's background includes specific expertise in insights consulting to support businesses in key areas of brand strategy and positioning, media and communications, and the use of a variety of innovative market research and analytics techniques, including digital data such as search and social.

Before joining Cargo Strategy, Ms. Parouty was Commercial Lead, Analytics at Kantar, one of the world's largest market research, data, insight, and consultancy services. During her nine-year career with Kantar, Ms. Parouty was responsible for turning data, research, and insights into brand and revenue growth opportunities for clients like AB InBev, Philips, Unilever, Tiger Brands, and First National Bank of South Africa. In her last tenure in the Kantar Analytics division, she was focused on helping leading brands use analytics to not only keep up with today's pace but also predict future growth opportunities, mitigating uncertainty. Previously, Ms. Parouty has held positions at GFK, South Africa, Dynata, UK, and Ipsos, France.

Maurice Wassen brings over twenty years of market research and analytical skills to his new position as Cargo Strategy's Marketing Research Manager and Analyst. Throughout his career Mr. Wassen has helped clients identify the right KPI's and craft them into clear and actionable strategic solutions. His experience includes researching, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on market data. Mr. Wassen's expertise at turning market insights into effective business strategies has been successfully employed for such well-known companies as Procter and Gamble, Henkel, Nestlé, Storck, SNS Bank, and KLM.

Prior to Cargo Strategy, Mr. Wassen was a Business Development Manager at Amsterdam-based Alexander Watson Associates. There he was responsible for positioning AWA as a B2B marketing insights expert within the Fiberboard Industry. Previously, Mr. Wassen held market research and consulting positions with such organizations as IRi, Cint, Kantar, and Reed Business Information.

You can learn more about Cargo Strategy at https://www.thecargoagency.com/strategy

