Diös Fastigheter Interim report Jan-March 2022

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surplus ratio of 65 per cent is the highest in Diös' history for a first quarter and the company shows good growth in property management income per share of 10 percent. Diös deliver a net letting of SEK 22 million in a continued strong market and an unrealized value development for our properties of SEK 533 million.

Income increased by 11 per cent and amounts to SEK 539 million (483)

Property management income increased by 17 per cent and amounted to SEK 271 million (231)

Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 533 million (418)

and on derivatives to SEK 88 million (9)

Profit after tax was SEK 708 million (522)

Earnings per share was SEK 5,00 (3,86)

– With respect to the world situation and the changing times we live in, I am confident that we are well equipped with a strong financial position, strong teams and the right offering in a growing market. The future is bright for our cities and for us as a company and I am convinced that 2022 will continue to be a successful year for our tenants, for us and for our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO.

Presentation on the report

Today at 09:30 am, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcasted conference call. The presentation will be held in English.

More information about the conference can be found at:

https://investors.dios.se/English/reports-and-presentations/calendar/default.aspx

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 28 April 2022.

Please contact below for further information:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös

Phone +46 10-470 95 01

E-mail: knut.rost@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös

Phone: +46 10-470 95 03

E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

