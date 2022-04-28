InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Lotion Applicator Device (DLL-3891)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device for applying lotions, sunscreens and medicinal rubs to the back, shoulders and other hard-to-reach areas," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the E Z RUB. My design would ensure that lotions can be easily and evenly applied without the usual mess and greasy hands."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to apply lotions or sunscreen to hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reach or ask for assistance. It also reduces struggle, strain and messes. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

