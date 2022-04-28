PURA Anticipates Industrial Hemp Business Revenue Acceleration With Cryptocurrency Carbon Credit Plan

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company anticipates its revenue growth to accelerate with the implementation of the company's recently announced cryptocurrency carbon credit plan.

PURA continues to develop three synergistic lines of revenue:

PURA is developing consultive revenue from its hemp education offering focused on helping clients integrate hemp into existing business offerings to improve overall profits. PURA is developing Co-Op revenue under its Farmersville Hemp Brand through partner hemp growers and processers selling under the brand. PURA is developing strategic investment revenue through equity participation in related businesses.

PURA is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand as a multi-industry disruptor that can improve many existing products and services and at the same time contribute notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives.

PURA has a variety of disruptive initiatives underway including projects in the construction, pharmaceutical, and cryptocurrency markets.

PURA recently released details behind the company's cryptocurrency initiative to connect hemp growers with the income potential from the carbon sequestering benefit of hemp cultivation. Management expects the cryptocurrency carbon credit initiative to accelerate revenue growth in 2022.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

View original content:

SOURCE Puration, Inc.