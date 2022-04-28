ReviR Therapeutics Announces Dr. David Dornan as Independent Board Director

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing RNA-targeting small molecule drugs, announced today the appointment of Dr. David Dornan as an independent director.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our board of directors given his extensive experience and accomplishments in drug discovery and development," said Peng Yue, Ph.D. co-founder and CEO of ReviR. "At ReviR, we are focused on developing RNA targeting therapies in many diseases including cancer, and David brings a deep expertise in cancer drug development. I am excited to work with David as we advance our mission to develop RNA-targeting medicines."

David Dornan has over two decades of experience in the field of oncology drug discovery and development. At present, he is the Chief Scientific Officer at Elevation Oncology, where he is responsible for the scientific strategy and building of the company's oncology portfolio. Prior to Elevation, he was the Chief Scientific Officer at Bolt Biotherapeutics, leading the technology development of a novel immunotherapy platform and building the company's pipeline. David has also held various positions at large pharmaceutical organizations including Gilead and Genentech with increasing responsibilities. At Gilead he was the head of oncology research overseeing the oncology strategy and driving the identification and validation of oncology targets. At Genentech he played key roles in oncology target discovery and validation, as well as translational research programs. David received his Ph.D. from the University of Dundee in Molecular Oncology.

About ReviR Therapeutics

ReviR Therapeutics is a research and development company whose mission is to harness advanced technologies, machine learning/AI, and the inherent biology embedded within RNA to develop novel small-molecule medicines to treat human disease. Founded in 2021, ReviR is developing VoyageR AI platform to expand beyond the protein-based target space to reach a large number of known disease targets previously considered "undruggable".

View original content:

SOURCE ReviR Therapeutics