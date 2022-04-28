TRIALCARD LAUNCHES PATIENTLINK DIGITAL PATIENT SUPPORT PLATFORM

New offering aligns with industry shift towards healthcare consumerism and empowers life science leaders to deliver highly personalized patient support experiences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated today announced the launch of PatientLink by TrialCard, its new enterprise SaaS platform designed to simplify patient access and engagement with Patient Support Programs (PSPs) while improving adherence to medications. Through configurable services and multi-system interoperability, PatientLink delivers an omnichannel experience that brings life science leaders one step closer to meeting the needs of today's demanding healthcare marketplace.

The impact of consumerism within the broader healthcare ecosystem is evidenced by the growth of telehealth services , the adoption of self-pay platforms, and the demand for price transparency. Research shows that Americans expect these same user-friendly, technology-centric experiences from life science and pharmaceutical companies.1 PSPs offer a robust suite of services to reduce the administrative barriers commonly associated with accessing and affording specialty healthcare products. These service offerings, when combined with a self-service digital experience, represent one of the most significant opportunities to align with the life science industry's shift toward healthcare consumerism.

"The consumerization of the US healthcare system, a crowded specialty healthcare market, and the rapid proliferation of digital technology have created an urgency to change the way life science companies deliver support and engage with patients," said Scott Dulitz, TrialCard's President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Today, meeting patients where they are is no longer a 'nice to have' – it's an imperative."

Programs delivered through PatientLink are accessible across multiple platforms and communication channels, including mobile, web, SMS text, and email. Through PatientLink, patients can choose from an array of support services, including compliant payment vehicles, click-to-chat capabilities, and dynamically delivered and curated branded content. Online eligibility checks and copay estimator tools help patients understand their insurance coverage and anticipated out-of-pocket costs. Cross-platform interoperability, standard API libraries, and a robust configurability engine expedite time to market while providing a more holistic representation of a patient's longitudinal health journey.

"The integration of digitally enabled communication channels into traditional PSPs can also drive significant operational and cost efficiencies. Over 80% of inbound calls into our Patient Experience Center are related to patient copay card questions," added Joe Abdalla, President and Chief Commercial Officer at TrialCard. "We can now significantly reduce call volume and cost for our clients by making that information available to patients on an on-demand and self-serve basis."

"PatientLink by TrialCard brings next-generation technology empowered patient support to the life sciences industry," said Molly Stallings, Vice President, PatientLink and Patient Experience at TrialCard. "It's exciting that TrialCard is at the forefront, leading our clients through this transitional period."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life science customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $22 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

