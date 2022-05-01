PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK HOSTS FIRST-EVER NATIONAL PANCAN PURPLESTRIDE, THE ULTIMATE EVENT TO END PANCREATIC CANCER

Celebrities, Survivors, Caregivers, and Supporters Join Forces on One Big Day to Raise Awareness and Critical Funds for the World's Toughest Cancer

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) hosted its largest annual fundraiser, PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. For the first time ever in the organization's history of PurpleStride fundraising events, the campaign rallied local efforts into one nationally synchronized day. From Los Angeles to New York City, supporters in nearly 60 communities walked the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. Across the country, nearly 60,000 participants including pancreatic cancer survivors, loved ones and notable VIPs are fundraising to reach an ambitious goal of $16.5 million to fuel PanCAN's mission to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

PanCAN PurpleStride ambassador, Mindy Kaling with PanCAN president and CEO, Julie Fleshman at PanCAN PurpleStride Los Angeles on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"PanCAN PurpleStride is the number one way we raise funds to advance progress against this disease and improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA , president and CEO of PanCAN. "One of the most special parts of today is this incredible community coming together, supporters, volunteers, survivors, researchers, and healthcare professionals. In my 22 years with this organization, I continue to be amazed by the immense outpouring of support for our mission from people and organizations across the country."

At PanCAN's flagship PurpleStride event in Los Angeles, a number of notable celebrity figures joined the ranks of striders to support PanCAN's mission, including PanCAN PurpleStride national ambassador, actor and producer Mindy Kaling. Kaling lost her mother to pancreatic cancer in 2012, just eight months after diagnosis.

"I was blown away by the passion and drive of those helping to end this disease and touched by the stories I heard from survivors and loved ones," said Kaling. "Thank you PanCAN for hosting such a special event to bring this community together."

In addition to Kaling, celebrity guests at PurpleStride Los Angeles included Jean and Nicky Trebek, widow and daughter of the late Alex Trebek, actor Rosario Dawson, striding in honor of her father who is currently battling pancreatic cancer, actor Josh Stamberg, who walked in memory of his father, and "Star Trek" actor Kitty Swink, an 18-year pancreatic cancer survivor.

Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with an overall five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. In 2022, more than 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease.

PanCAN PurpleStride is generously supported by national sponsors, Ipsen, AbbVie and Immunovia, Inc. For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

Media Contacts:

Jillian Scholten

Senior Public Relations Manager

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Direct: 310-706-3360

E-mail: jscholten@pancan.org

Jean and Nicky Trebek with PanCAN founder, Pam Acosta Marquardt at PanCAN PurpleStride Los Angeles on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Members of The Good Troublemakers team at PurpleStride Atlanta on Saturday, April 30, 2022.L to R: Family of Late Congressman, John Lewis: Ron Lewis and his wife, Anitria Lewis, Garry Lowe, cousin and Vice-Chair of the John Robert Lewis Legacy Foundation with Ron & Anitria's son, Jordan. (PRNewswire)

Participants at PurpleStride NYC on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Participants pose in front of the finish line at PurpleStride Los Angeles on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve outcomes for today’s patients and those diagnosed in the future. (PRNewsfoto/Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) (PRNewswire)

