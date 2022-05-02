Camper & Nicholsons International selects BitPay to accept cryptocurrency payments

GENEVA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camper & Nicholsons, the global leader in all luxury yachting activities, specializing in the sale, purchase, charter, marketing, management, and construction, project management and insurance of the finest yachts in the world, today announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency for payment for goods and services from BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services.

The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables Camper & Nicholsons to attract new customers and sales by tapping the massive crypto marketplace. The 240-year-old company accepts cryptocurrency payments for all of its yacht fleet for sale, charter and all services provided.

"We decided to accept crypto to expand our market, cater to new consumer preferences, and give customers more options, flexibility, and freedom," said Paolo Casani, CEO at Camper & Nicholsons. "BitPay manages the entire process and makes it easy and safe to receive crypto from the customer and deposits cash into our account."

Camper & Nicholsons benefits by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options while reducing high fees increasing payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and 5 USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP). BitPay's business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency. Using BitPay, Camper & Nicholsons receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in its local fiat currency such as USD or Euros. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the company.

"Camper & Nicholsons realizes the potential for crypto to transform the yachting industry, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale," said Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay. "With the total market cap of crypto approaching $2 trillion, Camper & Nicholsons is also now well-positioned to take advantage of this wealth by helping those crypto holders who are looking to purchase luxury items like yacht sales and yacht charters."

About Camper & Nicholsons

Camper & Nicholsons International is one of the oldest yachting companies in the world, founded in 1782 as a shipyard in Gosport, England. Today, Camper & Nicholsons is the global leader in luxury yachting activities with 11 offices around the world spread across 4 continents. Camper & Nicholsons provides full-scale turnkey services for clients including Sales & Purchase, New Construction, Yacht Charter, Yacht Management, Project Management, Charter Marketing, Crew Placement, Refit & Repair, and Capital and Insurance.

Camper & Nicholsons has been involved in over 2,400 yacht projects since 1782. Today, we have over 140 yachts in our sales fleet and charter management fleet and over 44,000 gross tonnes of yachts under our management.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. For more information visit bitpay.com.

Contact:

Cintia Pinto

T: +41 22 810 82 01

M: +41 79 722 17 82

cpino@camperandnicholsons.com

