Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Sales of $512 million increased 6 percent year-over-year; 8 percent on an organic basis

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.42 and adjusted EPS of $0.47

Strong operating leverage drove significant improvement in operating margin

Repurchased $15 million of common stock in the quarter; $50 million year-to-date

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022, with earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.42, compared with $0.26 in the prior year quarter, and adjusted EPS of $0.47, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.32 in the prior year quarter.

"We posted strong results again this quarter marked by solid operating leverage that delivered approximately 300 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement. These results demonstrate disciplined execution of our Commercial and Operational Excellence initiatives and timely pricing actions to cover inflation," said Christopher Rossi, President and CEO.

Rossi continued, "We are experiencing broad-based demand in most of our end-markets, despite short-term challenges in China related to COVID-19 and ongoing headwinds in Transportation. Given the confidence we have in our strategy to deliver improved margins and shareholder value over the long term, we continue to move forward with our share repurchase program."

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $512 million increased 6 percent from $485 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic growth of 8 percent and a favorable business days effect of 2 percent, partially offset by an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 4 percent.

Operating income was $53 million, or 10.4 percent of sales, compared to $40 million, or 8.2 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was due primarily to organic sales growth, favorable pricing, approximately $3 million of incremental simplification/modernization benefits and favorable product mix, partially offset by higher raw material costs of approximately $13 million and higher manufacturing costs resulting from COVID-19 absenteeism and higher depreciation. Adjusted operating income was $58 million, or 11.4 percent margin, compared to $42 million, or 8.6 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Reported EPS in the current quarter includes restructuring and related charges of $0.03 per share and charges related to Russian and Ukrainian operations of $0.02 per share. Reported EPS in the prior year quarter includes restructuring and related charges of $0.02 per share, the effects of the early debt extinguishment of $0.08 per share and differences in annual projected tax rates of $0.08 per share, partially offset by a discrete tax benefit of $0.12 per share.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 28.3 percent and the adjusted ETR was 27.7 percent (both provisions on income), compared to reported ETR of 8.0 percent (benefit on income) and adjusted ETR of 20.6 percent (provision on income) in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in the reported ETR is due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year, discrete tax benefits recorded in the prior year quarter related to the early debt extinguishment, a provision to return adjustment and geographical mix. The year-over-year change in the adjusted ETR is due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year, a discrete tax benefit recorded in the prior year quarter related to a provision to return adjustment and geographical mix.

Year-to-date net cash flow provided by operating activities was $93 million compared to $139 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow provided by operating activities was driven primarily by higher net income that was more than offset by working capital adjustments primarily resulting from higher sales and raw material costs. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $34 million compared to $46 million in the prior year period. The decrease in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital adjustments as a result of higher sales and raw material costs, partially offset by higher net income and lower net capital expenditures.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased $15 million of Kennametal common stock under its share repurchase program. Year-to-date the Company has repurchased $50 million of common stock under the $200 million three-year program.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and the full year are as follows:

Quarterly Outlook:

Sales expected to be $510 million to $530 million

Adjusted operating income expected to be at least $55 million

Annual Outlook:

Strong operating leverage for the full year

Prior year temporary cost controls of approximately $25 million (affected first half only)

Free operating cash flow now expected to be approximately 75 percent of adjusted net income, due primarily to higher working capital from lower-than-expected sales because of COVID-19 shutdowns in China and the broader European effects from the conflict in Ukraine

Capital spending now expected to be approximately $105 million

Primary working capital now expected to remain around 31 percent of sales by year-end

Adjusted ETR is expected to be 26 - 28 percent

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $314 million increased 2 percent from $308 million in the prior year quarter, driven by organic growth of 5 percent and a favorable business days effect of 2 percent, partially offset by an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 5 percent. Operating income was $30 million, or 9.6 percent of sales, compared to $23 million, or 7.4 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was due primarily to organic sales growth, favorable pricing, approximately $3 million of incremental simplification/modernization benefits and favorable product mix, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs resulting from COVID-19 absenteeism and higher depreciation, and higher raw material costs of approximately $2 million. Adjusted operating income was $35 million, or 11.1 percent margin, compared to $25 million, or 8.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure sales of $198 million increased 12 percent from $177 million in the prior year quarter, driven by organic growth of 12 percent and a favorable business days effect of 1 percent, partially offset by an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $24 million, or 11.9 percent of sales, compared to $18 million, or 10.4 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was due primarily to organic sales growth and favorable pricing, partially offset by higher raw material costs of approximately $12 million. Adjusted operating income was $24 million, or 12.0 percent margin, compared to $18 million, or 10.1 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on May 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. For example, statements about Kennametal's outlook for earnings, sales volumes, cost controls, cash flow, capital expenditures, working capital and effective tax rate for fiscal year 2022 and our expectations regarding future growth and financial performance are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current knowledge, expectations and estimates that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, our actual results could vary materially from our current expectations. There are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. They include: uncertainties related to changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions; uncertainties related to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of more contagious or virulent strains of the virus, its impacts on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the industries in which we operate and the global economy generally, including as a result of travel restrictions, business and workforce disruptions associated with the pandemic; other economic recession; our ability to achieve all anticipated benefits of restructuring, simplification and modernization initiatives; our foreign operations and international markets, such as currency exchange rates, different regulatory environments, trade barriers, exchange controls, and social and political instability, including the conflict in Ukraine; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including environmental, health and safety regulations; potential for future goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property; continuity of information technology infrastructure; competition; our ability to retain our management and employees; demands on management resources; availability and cost of the raw materials we use to manufacture our products; product liability claims; integrating acquisitions and achieving the expected savings and synergies; global or regional catastrophic events; demand for and market acceptance of our products; business divestitures; energy costs; commodity prices; labor relations; and implementation of environmental remediation matters. Many of these risks and other risks are more fully described in Kennametal's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022

2021 2022

2021 Sales $ 512,259

$ 484,658 $ 1,482,441

$ 1,325,470 Cost of goods sold 347,639

334,483 1,004,116

948,693 Gross profit 164,620

150,175 478,325

376,777 Operating expense 107,075

108,113 316,423

299,211 Restructuring charges (benefits) and asset impairment charges 947

(822) (2,323)

26,145 Gain on divestiture —

— (1,001)

— Amortization of intangibles 3,234

3,362 9,751

10,043 Operating income 53,364

39,522 155,475

41,378 Interest expense 6,436

20,928 19,217

39,823 Other income, net (4,528)

(2,692) (11,129)

(10,568) Income before income taxes 51,456

21,286 147,387

12,123 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14,578

(1,699) 40,031

(10,252) Net income 36,878

22,985 107,356

22,375 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,583

1,364 4,443

3,042 Net income attributable to Kennametal $ 35,295

$ 21,621 $ 102,913

$ 19,333 PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS

Basic earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.26 $ 1.23

$ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.26 $ 1.22

$ 0.23 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 83,084

83,719 83,538

83,539 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 83,807

84,588 84,268

84,184

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,982

$ 154,047 Accounts receivable, net 311,635

302,945 Inventories 562,042

476,345 Other current assets 69,582

71,470 Total current assets 1,043,241

1,004,807 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,012,260

1,055,135 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 381,297

397,656 Other assets 222,715

208,163 Total assets $ 2,659,513

$ 2,665,761 LIABILITIES





Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable $ 28,736

$ 8,365 Accounts payable 197,687

177,659 Other current liabilities 233,942

251,370 Total current liabilities 460,365

437,394 Long-term debt 593,138

592,108 Other liabilities 244,208

268,054 Total liabilities 1,297,711

1,297,556 KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,320,125

1,329,608 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 41,677

38,597 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,659,513

$ 2,665,761

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 2022

2021 Outside Sales:











Metal Cutting $ 313,813

$ 308,144 $ 910,824

$ 838,937 Infrastructure 198,446

176,514 571,617

486,533 Total sales $ 512,259

$ 484,658 $ 1,482,441

$ 1,325,470 Sales By Geographic Region:











Americas $ 250,035

$ 217,236 $ 701,633

$ 591,128 EMEA 152,637

152,557 448,243

412,538 Asia Pacific 109,587

114,865 332,565

321,804 Total sales $ 512,259

$ 484,658 $ 1,482,441

$ 1,325,470 Operating income:











Metal Cutting $ 30,232

$ 22,674 $ 87,292

$ 12,741 Infrastructure 23,673

18,282 69,680

31,815 Corporate (1) (541)

(1,434) (1,497)

(3,178) Total operating income $ 53,364

$ 39,522 $ 155,475

$ 41,378

(1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; ETR; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include restructuring and related charges, charges related to Russian and Ukrainian operations and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include restructuring and related charges, effects of early debt extinguishment, discrete tax benefits and differences in projected annual tax rates. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.

Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.

Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the fourth quarter or full fiscal year of 2022 have not been provided, including but not limited to: FOCF, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted ETR and primary working capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measures are net cash flow from operating activities, operating income, net income attributable to Kennametal, ETR and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities), respectively. Primary working capital is defined as accounts receivable, net plus inventories, net minus accounts payable. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income ETR Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 512,259 $ 53,364 28.3% $ 35,295 $ 0.42 Reported operating margin

10.4%





Restructuring and related charges — 3,014 21.0 2,381 0.03 Charges related to Russian and Ukrainian operations(3) — 1,817 — 1,817 0.02 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — (21.6) (376) — Adjusted results $ 512,259 $ 58,195 27.7% $ 39,117 $ 0.47 Adjusted operating margin

11.4%







(2) Attributable to Kennametal. (3) During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company ceased operations in Russia. The related charges represent the expected risk of loss related to accounts receivables and the impairment of inventory in connection with the Company's Russian and Ukrainian operations.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (UNAUDITED)









Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 313,813 $ 30,232 $ 198,446 $ 23,673 Reported operating margin

9.6%

11.9% Restructuring and related charges — 3,017 — (3) Charges related to Russian and Ukrainian operations(3) — 1,626 — 191 Adjusted results $ 313,813 $ 34,875 $ 198,446 $ 23,861 Adjusted operating margin

11.1%

12.0%

(3) During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company ceased operations in Russia. The related charges represent the expected risk of loss related to accounts receivables and the impairment of inventory in connection with the Company's Russian and Ukrainian operations.



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income ETR Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 484,658 $ 39,522 (8.0)% $ 21,621 $ 0.26 Reported operating margin

8.2%





Restructuring and related charges — 2,082 28.6 1,478 0.02 Effects of early debt extinguishment — — 48.6 6,438 0.08 Discrete tax benefit — — (43.5) (9,268) (0.12) Differences in projected annual tax rates — — (5.1) 6,869 0.08 Adjusted results $ 484,658 $ 41,604 20.6% $ 27,138 $ 0.32 Adjusted operating margin

8.6%







(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED)









Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 308,144 $ 22,674 $ 176,514 $ 18,282 Reported operating margin

7.4%

10.4% Restructuring and related charges — 2,522 — (441) Adjusted results $ 308,144 $ 25,196 $ 176,514 $ 17,841 Adjusted operating margin

8.2%

10.1%

Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)

FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.

FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Net cash flow provided by operating activities

$ 93,023

$ 139,197 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(60,151)

(94,066) Disposals of property, plant and equipment

765

1,216 Free operating cash flow

$ 33,637

$ 46,347

Organic Sales Growth

Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth at the consolidated and segment levels.

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Metal Cutting

Infrastructure

Total Organic sales growth

5%

12%

8% Foreign currency exchange effect (4)

(5)

(1)

(4) Business days effect (5)

2

1

2 Sales growth

2%

12%

6%

(4) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales. (5) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days.

