Sparkling Ice Expands Partnership with Homes For Our Troops to Build Specially Adapted Homes for Injured Veterans

Leading Sparkling Water Brand to Support Custom Builds Across the Nation

SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, is pleased to announce its continued partnership with national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), to build and donate specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Together, Sparkling Ice and Homes For Our Troops aims to give back to the Veteran community and honor their service and sacrifice for their country.

Throughout 2022, Sparkling Ice will join the Homes For Our Troops team for more than 15 builds in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Each specially adapted custom home will feature approximately 40 special adaptations and will be catered to the Veteran's specific needs in order to make their everyday lives easier and more accessible.

"Talking Rain has a long history of supporting our Veterans," said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. "Our national partnership with Homes For Our Troops is an exciting evolution of our commitment to this incredible community. We look forward to helping these heroes start the next chapter of their lives."

The team behind Sparkling Ice beverages is passionate about giving back and supporting resilient communities within the United States. In 2020, Sparkling Ice launched the Cheers to Heroes Campaign to celebrate America's everyday hometown heroes and to thank those on the frontlines of our communities. More recently, the brand kicked off the Cheers to You Town Beautification program, teaming up with small towns across the country, to renovate parks and recreational areas in need of rebuilding and enhancements.

Homes For Our Troops is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the severely injured Veteran community. To date, the organization has built 328 homes for injured Veterans nationwide, with 68 more projects underway. Talking Rain is a national level partner for Home For Our Troops, providing support for all builds across the country and participating in kick-off events and unveilings.

"We are grateful Sparkling Ice is expanding its commitment to our organization," said HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "Support from companies like Sparkling Ice helps us advance our mission of 'Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives.'"

For more information on Sparkling Ice and its Homes For Our Troops partnership, please visit: www.hfotusa.org.

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to Live in Full Flavor. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program , celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

