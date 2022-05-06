MRIdian Clinical and Research Experience Featured in Nearly 40 Abstracts at ESTRO 2022, the Leading European Radiation Oncology Meeting

ViewRay celebrates 10-years as the first and only company to offer real-time tissue tracking with automatic beam gating and will host a lunch symposium highlighting new MRIdian A3i features

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company's MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system will be featured at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), with nearly 40 presentations and posters highlighting MRIdian clinical and research experience. This year's ESTRO meeting will be held May 6-10, 2022 online and in-person in Copenhagen, Denmark.

MRIdian-focused presentations and posters, submitted by MRIdian clinical teams from across the globe and accepted as part of ESTRO's Scientific Sessions, highlight MRIdian's clinical value treating a wide variety of cancers including pancreatic, prostate, liver, rectal, cervical and central/ultracentral lung tumors. Additional topics highlighted include patient satisfaction, cost/benefit analysis, and single day MRIdian treatments.

On Friday, May 6 at 12:30 pm CEST GenesisCare will host a symposium titled, "An MR Guided Revolution," featuring MRIdian users from GenesisCare, Amsterdam UMC, Miami Cancer Institute, University Hospital Munich, Moffit Cancer Center and UCLA discussing innovations in MR-guided radiotherapy and its utility in lung, gastrointestinal and urological cancers. The event will be held both in-person at the Admiral Hotel in Copenhagen and live-streamed for virtual attendees. Registration available at bit.ly/3y98pZw.

MRIdian A3i* is ViewRay's 4th generation of real-time tissue tracking with automatic beam gating, now coupled with new treatment delivery capabilities focused on enhancing on-table adaptive workflow efficiency and expanding clinical utility. ViewRay will host a lunch symposium on Saturday, May 7 from 1:00-2:00 pm CEST in Hall D1 titled, "MRIdian A3i* - ViewRay's Newest Innovations of MR Guided RT". The presentation, which will be given by Drs. Frank Lagerwaard, Miguel Palacios (Amsterdam UMC), and Drew Moghanaki (UCLA).

This symposium will highlight MRIdian A3i features including MRI imaging sequences, automated workflow steps, on-table auto-contouring tools, multiplanar tissue tracking and automated beam gating, as well as the capability for clinicians to work collaboratively during patient treatments. The symposium will also discuss ViewRay's new brain treatment package.

This month marks 10 years since ViewRay introduced real-time tissue tracking with automatic beam gating. To date, MRIdian customers have treated more than 21,000 patients utilizing this feature on over 200,000 fractions. MRIdian remains the first and only system to offer real-time tissue tracking with automatic beam gating.

Visitors to ViewRay's booth #1050 can also see demonstrations and presentations of MRIdian A3i* and the new brain treatment package. They can also hear first-hand experience from clinicians around the world highlighting MRIdian's benefits treating a variety of cancers including:

Saturday, May 7

MRIdian SMART for Lung Cancer: Dr. Stephen Rosenberg , Moffitt Cancer Center

MRIdian SMART for Lattice treatment in Liver: Dr. Enis Özyar, Acibadem Maslak Hospital

Sunday, May 8

MRIdian SMART for Oligometastatic Cancer: Dr. Lauren Henke , Washington University

MRIdian SMART for Heart: Dr. Luca Boldrini , Gemelli

Synthetic CT with MRIdian Images: Dr. Davide Cusumano , Mater Olbia Hospital

Monday, May 9

MRIdian Solutions for Pancreas Cancer: Dr. Michael Chuong , Miami Cancer Institute

MRIdian SMART for Liver SABR: Dr. Agnès Tallet, Institut Paoli-Calmettes, Marseille

MRIdian Solutions for Prostate Cancer: Dr. Philip Camilleri , GenesisCare Oxford

Over 21,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 50 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

* MRIdian A3i functions are only for sale in the US, and information herein regarding those functions are intended for demonstration purposes only and cannot be made available for sale until applicable regulations are met.

