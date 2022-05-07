International Finance Forum 2022: China and Central Asia to Boost Cooperation on Green Finance and Regional Connectivity

BEIJING, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, as part of the spring meetings, International Finance Forum (IFF) joined hands with Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Institute (CAREC Institute) to host an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and five Central Asian countries.

With the theme of "New Global Landscape: Green Silk Road Cooperation in Central Asia," experts and leaders from the regions had a constructive discussion about climate change, energy transition and how countries could further work together to accelerate efforts on green innovation.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan," Yu Hongjun, former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the PRC to the Republic of Uzbekistan, said in a keynote speech.

Yu added that China is expecting an even brighter growth outlook when it comes to the development of multi-national initiatives in the region.

Also at the event, Syed Shakeel Shah, Director of the CAREC Institute, said that China and the five Central Asian nations have laid a firm foundation for future bilateral cooperation, and that the CAREC Institute is making efforts to boost development and interconnectivity in the region.

Specifically, Syed Shakeel Shah pointed out that the Central Asian region is facing severe challenges brought by climate change and countries are in need of greater financial support through the development of green finance. To build a future with inclusive growth, governments and corporations must work together, he added.

Meanwhile, Hu Xinglan, Principal Regional Cooperation Specialist of Central and West Asia Department of Asian Development Bank, shared the "CAREC 2030" strategy, a mission to create an open and inclusive regional cooperation platform. CAREC 2030 prioritizes five operational clusters from economic and financial stability to human development, encompassing both traditional and new areas of cooperation in the region.

About Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Institute

Jointly formed by China and Central Asian nations, the CAREC Institute is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to promoting economic cooperation in Central Asia and along the Silk Road through knowledge generation and sharing. It now has 11 member countries, aiming to accelerate the economic management capacity of the countries and promote regional connectivity.

About International Finance Forum

IFF is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental international organization founded in Beijing in 2003. Established by financial leaders from more than 20 countries, regions and international organizations including China, the US, EU and UN, the forum is a long-standing, high-level platform for dialogue and communication. For more information, please visit: http://www.iff.org.cn/php/list.php?tid=477

View original content:

SOURCE International Finance Forum (IFF)