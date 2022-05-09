NEXGEL to Report its First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on May 12, 2022

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM/ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "NXGL"), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes on May 12, 2022.

Following the release of its financial and operating results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM/ET on May 12, 2022, to discuss the results. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of NEXGEL's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

NEXGEL First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM/ET

Live Call: 1-877-270-2148 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-902-6510 (International)

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jP97vpF5

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 12, 2022, at + 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 9940170. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL's Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204

rcona@kcsa.com

