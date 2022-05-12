Concealed Coalition and Firearms Legal Protection Partner to Offer Peace of Mind in a World at Odds

Concealed Coalition and Firearms Legal Protection Announce the Release of an Exclusive Membership to Provide Defensive Living Training and Legal Protection to Help Americans Protect What Matters Most

HAMMOND, La., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has changed. It is no secret that this generation is living in an increasingly dangerous society. Life in America is not the same as it was even a decade ago. Gone are the days of telling kids to come home as soon as the street lights turn on, or simply locking the door before bed. When one turns on the news on any given day, what is shown? Criminals wreaking havoc, and innocent Americans left to fight the legal system when they exercised their right to defend themselves. So how can the average citizen have peace of mind when they live in a world where they are forced to become their own first responder?

Concealed Coalition Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Concealed Coalition) (PRNewswire)

Concealed Coalition and Firearms Legal Protection (FLP) have teamed up to create a purpose-driven solution; one that involves unity, community, and collaboration to better equip citizens with the education and resources they need to protect what matters most. It is with great pleasure that Concealed Coalition and FLP announce the Concealed Coalition University Training Curriculum and Self-Defense Legal Protection Bundle, powered by FLP.

"We are excited about our new alliance with FLP. We are now offering our Concealed Coalition University training curriculum bundled with FLP's Legal Services Plans to give Concealed Coalition customers the best of our online defensive-living training alongside FLP's comprehensive Legal Services Benefit Plans. We are very excited that this exclusive bundle is now available online in several states." - Chris Picou, CEO of Concealed Coalition

Concealed Coalition University is a multi-pronged defensive living training curriculum, covering all aspects of advanced firearm training, situational awareness and threat avoidance, and personal and family defense. However, what happens after someone is forced to use a weapon to protect their life or the lives of others? That is where FLP comes in - "protect yourself, we will protect you".

Firearms Legal Protection stands firm in the belief that good, law-abiding citizens should not have to pay the price financially for the actions of criminals. So they put together a specialized legal program paired with Concealed Coalition University, specifically designed for legally armed and responsible defenders. This exclusive membership package comes in three tiers to provide accessible coverage for all situations and circumstances.

"Firearms Legal Protection has been providing the best legal protection for years, but now we are excited to offer something more. Concealed Coalition University brings continued training and education to responsible gun owners. Uniting this great training with legal protection in a combined membership makes a lot of sense and offers a great value to those looking to be prepared physically, mentally, and legally." - Scott Yarbro, President of Firearms Legal Protection

To learn more about the Concealed Coalition University and Firearms Legal Protection Package, please visit: https://www.concealedcoalition.com/signup?c=18196

About Concealed Coalition

Concealed Coalition is the nation's leader in concealed carry and firearms training; ensuring that every law-abiding citizen has the education and application of firearms safety to protect what matters most. Breaking the norm of typical training, Concealed Coalition focuses on what Americans are searching for on a day-to-day basis to feel safe and confident in their abilities to responsibly carry or own a firearm. Concealed Coalition has developed a training style that focuses on situational awareness, threat avoidance, child access prevention, and a measured response to danger to approach safety from all angles, offering a multi-pronged approach to students of all experience levels. The first true firearms training company to train state-approved curriculum in all 50 states, Concealed Coalition aims to "train to retain", using innovative teaching methods to leave students with a top-tier education, all while engaging in an entertaining teaching model.

About Firearms Legal Protection

Firearms Legal Protection provides uncapped legal defense for its members who use a firearm (or any legal weapon) in self-defense or the defense of others. Unfortunately, the use of a weapon in self-defense can cause an individual to be arrested, jailed, or face extensive legal costs. Firearms Legal Protection provides its members with peace of mind in these difficult situations by covering all attorneys' fees and by providing other benefits, including bail bond protection and incident scene clean-up. Firearms Legal Protection operates a 24-hour attorney-answered emergency hotline for members and provides the best defense of a member's claim through its nationwide network of contracted attorneys. All Firearms Legal Protection members receive legal protection against Red Flag laws, and are provided access to webinars, product discounts, and more. Protect yourself. We'll Protect you.

Website: https://www.concealedcoalition.com/signup

Facebook: @ConcealedCoalition

Instagram: @concealedcoalition

Twitter: @TheCCCoalition

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concealed Coalition