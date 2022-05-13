Linewize Announces Webinar Focused on Improving Student Safety Measures with Online Monitoring Solutions

Timed with Mental Health Awareness Month, the Webinar Will Provide Insights on Identifying At-risk Children with a Student Safety Framework

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, today announced it will be hosting a free webinar in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month on Tuesday, May 17 at noon PT. Focused on student safety and online monitoring solutions, the webinar, titled How to identify at-risk children with a student safety framework, will feature two Linewize executives: Ross Young, executive vice president, and Teodora Pavkovic, director of community engagement. Those interested in attending the webinar, which will take place via Zoom, can register here.

Closely following the announcement of Linewize's initiative to offer no-cost Student Safety Audits to all U.S. schools and districts, the webinar will provide attendees with a framework for the Audit, as well as tools and resources for evaluating online monitoring solutions and creating an actionable plan to assess student safety.

"Similar to our no-cost Student Safety Audit initiative, this webinar is designed to empower school leaders to adopt advanced technological solutions that keep students safe at school, home and everywhere in between," said Young. "Our goal is for all attendees to come away from the webinar with the confidence to develop a plan for assessing student safety ahead of the upcoming fall semester and beyond."

Joined by Pavkovic, the two will also discuss the ongoing mental health crisis in the U.S. and provide tactical advice for conducting a safety audit to improve processes for detecting students in crisis, including those who may otherwise go unnoticed or be noticed too late.

"With suicide being the second leading cause of death amongst 10-34-year-olds nationwide, it's more important than ever for schools to be able to properly identify at-risk students," said Pavkovic. "This Mental Health Awareness Month, we highly encourage schools to implement effective safety measures and protocols to protect students during this time of crisis."

With Linewize's Student Safety Audit, schools gain access to risk profiles and receive recommendations for implementing a holistic student safety program. The Audit is enabled by Linewize Monitor, an advanced student threat detection tool that helps districts spot at-risk students through a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and a team of highly trained human moderators. To learn more about Linewize Monitor, please visit www.linewize.com/linewize-monitor.

About Linewize:

A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

