2022 Wyoming Summer Food Service Program Kicks Off Soon

Delicious, Nutritious Food for Kids is Available Statewide

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyoming Summer Food Service program for kids offered through the Wyoming Department of Education kicks off soon. Every summer the program delivers thousands of meals to Wyoming children and teens.

"Classes will be ending soon, and Wyoming children and teens do not have to go hungry because their school is out of session," said Amanda Anderson, Nutrition Program Consultant with the Wyoming Department of Education. "We are loaded with summer food program sites from border to border. Finding a program near you is just a few clicks away."

The Wyoming Department of Education's website includes a link to a United States Department of Agriculture map where Wyoming families can easily identify the food service site, or sites, nearest to them. Another way to get the information is to Google "Wyoming Summer Food Service." Callers interested in learning more can call 211 or Amanda Andersen at (307) 777-7168.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded, state-administered program. The program reimburses providers who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. In addition to serving food, summer food sites often include activities for students to do during the summer including crafts and games.

About the Wyoming Summer Food Service Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), also known as the Summer Meals Program, provides kids and teens free meals when school is out. There are several ways that local organizations can be a part of the Summer Meals Program. In Wyoming the program is offered through the Wyoming Department of Education. Information is available at https://edu.wyoming.gov/for-district-leadership/nutrition/summer-food/ or by calling 211 or Amanda Andersen at (307)777-7168.

Amanda Anderson, Wyoming Department of Education

307.777.7168 or amanda.anderson@wyo.gov

