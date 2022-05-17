Contrast Security CISO to Present on Open Source Code Risks at GlueCon 2022

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announces Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) David Lindner 's upcoming session "What Risks Matter -- And Don't -- In Your Open Source" and sponsorship at GlueCon , which is taking place Wednesday, May 18, 2022- Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Broomfield Colorado.

"As digital transformation accelerates, software developers face increasing pressure to speed up their work, and open-source software helps them meet aggressive timelines by dropping standardized code into an application. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are targeting more attacks on the software supply chain, exploiting software vulnerabilities that occur in production. This is precisely why I'm looking forward to educating Gluecon attendees about the most common open-source code risks and which attack vectors they must focus on protecting." said David Lindner , Chief Information Security Officer at Contrast Security.

What: David Lindner's GlueCon session "What Risks Matter -- And Don't -- In Your Open Source" will educate attendees on the importance of organizations having a comprehensive picture of active and inactive libraries and classes, library age, vulnerabilities, and licensing issues as well as the top best practices to protect open-source code in their applications. Attendees will also learn the findings from the telemetry of thousands of real-world applications revealing trends of library usage and vulnerabilities.

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2:35-3:05pm MDT

Register: To learn more about GlueCon and Contrast's other upcoming events, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events .

