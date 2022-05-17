GrowPath Launches Website Redesign to Kick Off Re-Branding

GrowPath's Complete Re-Branding Helps Demonstrate Software's Patented Features

DURHAM, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, an industry-leading provider of best-in-class case management software for law firms, has announced the launch of an entirely redesigned and re-branded website at GrowPath.com. The new design makes it easier for law firms to discover and learn about GrowPath's patented features and real-world benefits to their bottom lines.

This re-branding will be visible across all new and existing content seen on marketing materials, which includes customer success training and documentation. The site now provides details about new go-to-market and self-service solutions.

Additionally, the new website supports a new product strategy from GrowPath where its best of breed solutions for intake, case management and a new offering called the Office Optimizer will all be sold independently so firms can license what they need. Now if a client recently purchased a different case management offering, that firm can still use our market-leading Office Optimizer or intake solution.

"This is an exciting time for GrowPath as our client list grows and word spreads about the powerful, patented case-management features this software offers to law firms," said Neal Goffman, Chief Executive Officer of GrowPath. "We have some incredible momentum right now, and this re-branding reflects the bold vision we have for the rest of 2022 and beyond."

To date, the software has more than two dozen patents – far more than any other competitor. One highly regarded feature is Buzzwords™, which helps firms find valuable mass tort cases buried deep within ordinary client consultations.

Interested firms who want to learn more about GrowPath can schedule a demo.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to yielding the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From leadership to our customer service teams, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

