iCRYO Sees Breakthrough in Wellness as Global Demand for Cryotherapy & Recovery Services Become Accessible

HOUSTON , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has announced their plan to open two new regional offices in Loveland, Colorado, and Dallas, Texas to further support the systems rapid expansion. While they will remain headquartered in Houston, the corporate team is planning to relocate to a larger office when available.

The companies 'Start Feeling Better Today,' mantra is fueling the masses who are seeking preventative health and recovery care options.

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, their franchise model is over 250 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

According to recent reports, the global cryotherapy market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2022 to 2028.

"As we continue to expand our corporate team and plan for multi-country expansion, we are very excited to be positioning ourselves for the next phase of growth," stated Kyle Jones, COO and Co-founder of iCRYO. "We were at the forefront of this emerging industry that took off tremendously in the past few years, and now iCRYO is expected to have over 40 units open at the end of 2022 and triple its growth to 120 locations in 2023."

This corporate expansion is on the heels of their recent partnership with fitness industry leader 24 Hour Fitness to provide multiple health and wellness services in 24 Hour Fitness club locations. iCRYO is becoming increasingly well-known as an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located.

"With a fully integrated franchise model, iCRYO offers construction, site selection, lease negotiation, marketing, operations, training and ongoing support for the life of the franchise," said Jones. "We look for franchisees that are passionate about our industry and have a desire to help others."

iCRYO launched in October of 2015 and is continuously setting the standard for the cryotherapy industry. As their business opportunity is the future of health and technology, they have the systems and training to support franchisees in bringing the iCRYO experience to their community in a retail place, or as an addition to a current business.

