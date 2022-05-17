LGT Transport, LLC Acquires Jason Thomas Trucking, Expanding into Liquid Fertilizer Transportation

OMAHA, Neb., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LGT Transport, a leading provider of cryogenic and specialty gas transportation, is pleased to announce the close of its acquisition of Jason Thomas Trucking. Based in Hastings, NE, Jason Thomas Trucking is a well-respected and hard-working provider of liquid fertilizer transportation in the Midwest.

In recent years, LGT has expanded its product offering beginning to deliver anhydrous ammonia and liquid propane. LGT is looking forward to continuing its next phase of growth in the agricultural sector through this acquisition.

"We are honored to continue the legacy of Jason Thomas and expand our network of business operations. Jason Thomas Trucking shares our same commitment to drivers and customers. We believe together we will create an even greater extended offering for our customers," said Pam Spaccarotella, CEO and Founder of LGT Transport.

As part of the acquisition, Jason Thomas Trucking drivers and operational employees will join the LGT Transport team. LGT Transport will also acquire 8 tractors and 11 trailers. The team will continue to operate out of Hastings, NE to maintain an ideal location for current and future customers of liquid fertilizer transportation.

LGT Transport (https://www.lgttransport.com/) started in 2012 with five cryogenic trailers and five drivers, gradually gaining market share from the major industrial gas customers throughout the continental U.S. From those small origins, LGT Transport has grown year over year as a result of its commitment to building compassionate relationships with its drivers and customers.

