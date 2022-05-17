New, modern-day production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor arrives in cinemas nationwide on May 21

Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Javier Camarena star in director Simon Stone's dynamic staging of the thrilling bel canto drama

Live cinema transmission begins at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Opera's audacious new production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor will be transmitted live to cinemas nationwide on Saturday, May 21, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and-safety measures.

Fathom Events will also present an encore of Lucia di Lammermoor on Wednesday, May 25 at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

In his company debut, Australian film, theater, and opera director Simon Stone moves the action of Donizetti's masterpiece from 18th-century Scotland to a present-day town in the American Rust Belt. The innovative staging features the Met's rotating turntable in nearly constant motion, creating a cinematic fluidity between scenes. A screen that stretches the width of the proscenium is also placed above the stage, featuring both live and pre-recorded video sequences that delve into the characters' thoughts and emotions.

Two of today's most in-demand bel canto singers star in this electrifying production: soprano Nadine Sierra is the title heroine, and tenor Javier Camarena is her secret lover, Edgardo. Conductor Riccardo Frizza leads a cast that also features baritone Artur Ruciński as Lucia's controlling brother, Enrico, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Raimondo. Soprano Deborah Voigt will host the live transmission.

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and safety measures.

PRESS QUOTES

"The show is a feat of technical wizardry … Here, the singers, especially the two splendid leads, really seem to be singing for their lives … With [Ms. Sierra's] crystalline soprano, bright, fluid coloratura and fearless ornamentation, she comes vividly alive … Mr. Camarena, a thrilling bel canto tenor, makes Edgardo sympathetic as well as amorous and hotheaded."—The Wall Street Journal

"Visually stunning and conceptually arresting … In Simon Stone's production of Donizetti's enduring 1835 opera, the verdant hills and wild landscape of 18th-century Scotland have been paved over and replaced with the living ruins of the American Rust Belt … Conducted with tenderness, intention and exciting dynamic elasticity by Riccardo Frizza … The singing across the cast was stellar. Nadine Sierra truly rose to the occasion … She proved herself an arresting actress, too."—The Washington Post

"Sierra's creamy, evenly produced soprano sounded gorgeous in Lucia's music."—Financial Times

"Stone's intricately deglamorized Lucia was never boring. Sierra clearly inspired the director: her movie star looks and quiet charisma were compulsively watchable … luminous."—Observer

"Javier Camarena sings Edgardo as a sweet-voiced softie, firmly in control of his tone and confident of his supple phrasing … The glue holding the whole contraption together is Sierra, whose Lucia evolves from bombshell to breakdown without sacrificing so much as a grace note … Sierra looks and sounds as if she's been singing the title role her whole life."—New York

The Stars of Lucia di Lammermoor

Riccardo Frizza, conductor; Hometown: Brescia, Italy

Nadine Sierra, Lucia; Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Javier Camarena, Edgardo; Hometown: Veracruz, Mexico

Artur Ruciński, Enrico; Hometown: Warsaw, Poland

Christian Van Horn, Raimondo; Hometown: Rockville Centre, New York

