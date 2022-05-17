Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share, payable on July 20, 2022 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on July 6, 2022.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics