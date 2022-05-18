Curbio Expands into Charlotte, NC with Fix First, Pay-at-Closing Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that it has expanded its solution into the Charlotte, NC market. This is the second new-market expansion for the company this year, following its Nashville launch in February.

Curbio is a groundbreaking PropTech company that has set out to transform home improvement for the real estate industry. Their unique solution was designed to help real estate agents get any of their listings ready for market quickly and sold for more. Homes updated by Curbio prior to listing sell an average of 60% faster and net sellers an average $50k increase in profit on the sale of their home.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Curbio to Charlotte. Curbio is the only completely turnkey pre-listing home improvement solution on the market, designed to get listings sold quickly and for top dollar, without the hassle of traditional home improvement," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "We can't wait to begin providing Charlotte-area real estate agents and brokerages with access to our modern, seamless service that will not only help them meet their client's needs but will also help them grow their business."

Curbio takes care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acts as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. The company does not have any project minimums or maximums, making their pay-at-closing solution ideal for listings of any size. From basic listing preparations to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps any listing become market-ready quickly and reliably.

This expansion marks significant growth for Curbio, which now serves 26 markets across the United States. To learn more about Curbio's services, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

