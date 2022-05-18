Have a Dairy Good Time in Wisconsin During June

Ways to Enjoy National Dairy Month in America's Dairyland

MADISON, Wis., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate National Dairy Month this June with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and explore all the ways dedicated dairy farm families make Wisconsin America's Dairyland.

National Dairy Month pays tribute to the steadfast Wisconsin dairy farmers who contribute to their local communities, care for the land and animals, and produce delicious and nutritious dairy products for everyone to enjoy. Visit www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month/ for more information or to find an event near you. (PRNewswire)

Quality dairy products start with the best milk in the world, produced by Wisconsin's devoted dairy farmers. As one of the nation's top producers of dairy and supplier of more than half the country's specialty cheese, Wisconsin does dairy better than anyone. Dairy products are a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients, like vitamin A, vitamin D and protein that our bodies need, and dairy is the backbone to our state's economy providing $45.6 Billion in economic activity – Dairy is Good for You and for Wisconsin.

National Dairy Month pays tribute to the steadfast Wisconsin dairy farmers who contribute to their local communities, care for the land and animals, and produce delicious and nutritious dairy products. Dairy farming is a family affair in Wisconsin. In fact, over 95% of all dairy farms are family owned.

"Farming is a labor of love – a love of the land, cows, family and feeding the world," said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "Wisconsin dairy farms often consist of multiple generations dedicated to producing high-quality milk, providing care for animals and improving the land for future generations."

Here are five easy ways to make this June a 'legen-DAIRY' start to summer fun:

Wisconsin's iconic Experience modern dairy farming and meet local farmers by attending one oficonic June Dairy Month farm breakfasts Enjoy fresh cheese curds or sample one of over 600 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin Cheese Try a dairy delicious recipe Brush up on your dairy knowledge Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® and Proudly Wisconsin Dairy® badges when shopping at your local grocery store

The versatility and nutritional value of dairy products make it easy to participate in this month-long celebration. Dairy is a pure, farm-to-table food with an all-natural ingredient profile that makes smoothies creamier, desserts richer and summer picnics tastier. Visit www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month/ for more information on National Dairy Month.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

