New Study Will Examine Additional Health and Economic Benefits for People with Type 2 Diabetes When Personalized Wellness Technologies Are Paired with a Smart Blood Glucose Ecosystem

LifeScan to launch ECLIPSE study to further explore A1C reduction and cost savings when patients use OneTouch® blood glucose data with digital wellness solutions from Noom®, Fitbit®, Welldoc® or Cecelia Health®

MALVERN, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, today announced recruitment for a new study that will evaluate the clinical and economic value of using the digital health subscriptions offered through OneTouch® Solutions for people with type 2 diabetes. Launched in the U.S. in October 2021, OneTouch Solutions is a digital one-stop shop that offers a variety of personalized wellness solutions from proven experts Noom, Fitbit, Welldoc and Cecelia Health, offering live and digital diabetes support, assistance reaching weight and fitness goals, and much more. ECLIPSE (formally "Evidence for Health Improvement in People with Diabetes Using OneTouch & Partner Solutions") will evaluate if using the OneTouch Reveal® app with the OneTouch® Verio Reflect meter and one of the proven offerings from these partners can lead to better diabetes management like A1C reductions and cost savings.

"Research has shown that proven digital health and wellness tools and virtually-accessed expert guidance can ease the burden of diabetes management," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan. "It is our belief that combining OneTouch blood glucose monitoring data with one of these proven health applications will deliver further benefits to patients, and this study aims to validate that hypothesis."

"This study has the potential to offer tremendous value and insights around having a more integrated whole-health approach to diabetes management," said Dr. Steven V. Edelman, founder and director of Taking Control of Your Diabetes1. "Digital interventions such as the ones being assessed are already being embraced so it makes sense to look at their value when combined with a smart blood glucose meter."

The study aims to recruit 800 people with type 2 diabetes, with four study arms of 200 participants each focused on a different solution:

Noom: a psychology-based weight and wellness program, which includes education, tools, and coaching to help people with type 2 diabetes adopt healthier habits, lose weight, and improve blood glucose control

Fitbit: uses the Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker to provide activity and wellbeing insight to give users a more complete view of how lifestyle factors, like daily activity, nutrition and sleep can impact blood glucose levels

Welldoc: offers personalized, AI-driven health coaching on multiple health conditions, namely prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension and heart failure

Cecelia Health: provides one-on-one virtual support for diabetes management and other health concerns, needs, and questions delivered by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists

Study enrollment will begin on May 26, 2022.

