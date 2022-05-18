Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. CEO Kent Eikanas Attends the 15th Annual Healthcare Dealmakers Conference

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Eikanas, CEO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") will be a panelist at the invitation only 15th Annual Healthcare Dealmakers Conference in Dallas, Texas. "Catalysts · Capital · Change" is the theme of this year's live conference, where the panel will lend its expertise to discuss market trends in healthcare real estate and lending and opportunities in acquisition financing, current markets for debt and equity.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in seniors housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

