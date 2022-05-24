The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) and Selling Energy Announce Educational Partnership

AESP and Selling Energy come together to help today's energy professionals to move energy initiatives forward.

PHOENIX, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit association that provides professional development tools, accredited training programs, and networking resources to over 2,400 members, and Selling Energy, a developer of award-winning in-person and online sales training workshops for energy professionals, announced a partnership to help train AESP members to champion their energy offerings to customers both inside and outside their organizations.

"Selling Energy is the ideal partner to help AESP and its members transform their customer engagement capabilities and strategies and adapt to new market dynamics," said Jen Szaro, AESP President & CEO. "An evolving grid demands an evolving workforce, and this training partnership will help us meet tomorrow's needs."

This joint effort furthers AESP's mission to tackle the most significant challenges facing clean energy workforce development and arms AESP members with the tools they need to create a clean and resilient energy system for North America.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with AESP," says Mark Jewell, President and Co-Founder of Selling Energy. "AESP has an exceptional reputation among energy professionals for its educational offerings. We agreed that professional sales training was a missing link in both individual and organizational success, particularly since so many energy professionals are really 'accidental salespeople'. Any sales training they may have received in their careers was likely more focused on product knowledge rather than selling skills. These new training options provide a unique combination of professional selling, financial analysis, segment-specific business acumen and marketing, all designed to capture and retain the attention of decision-makers and get more energy initiatives approved."

To learn more about this partnership and its educational content, visit AESP.org.

About the Association of Energy Services Professionals

Founded in 1989, AESP is a not-for-profit, member-based association dedicated to improving energy efficiency delivery and implementation, demand-side management, distributed energy resources, and demand response programs. AESP achieves its mission through knowledge amplification, professional development, and community building. Learn more at aesp.org.

About Selling Energy



Selling Energy was founded in 2010 to help utility staffs, program implementers, trade allies, and end-use customers' own internal champions pivot from simply "promoting" energy solutions to successfully "selling" them. By combining professional selling strategies, financial analysis, segment-specific business acumen, and marketing, Selling Energy teaches energy professionals how to attract and retain executive attention and secure consensus. Mark Jewell, Selling Energy's cofounder and lead instructor, is an internationally recognized subject matter expert, coach, speaker, and Wall Street Journal best-selling author with 30 years' experience helping energy professionals and internal champions overcome barriers to implementing projects. Learn more at sellingenergy.com.

