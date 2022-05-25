Scoular expands its Asia-Pacific footprint to Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Scoular, one of the leading feedstuffs, grains, and oilseeds distributors in Indonesia and Myanmar, is adding another market to its distribution footprint in the Asia-Pacific: Vietnam.

"Scoular is driven by growth, curiosity, and creating solutions for our customers," said Adrian Gasparian, President of Scoular Asia. "We are excited to continue expanding our presence in the region. Scoular invests in ways that solve problems and add value for our customers and suppliers, and many of our customers already have a footprint in Vietnam."

Vietnam, the 16th most populous country in the world, is a key importer of agricultural commodities with a large and growing market in that segment. Scoular has hired two employees in Vietnam and expects to employ up to 12 additional employees, including a country manager, within the coming months. Scoular leaders are meeting with customers in Vietnam this month to determine the best combination of assets and investments that will add value to their business. Gasparian said he anticipates imports and distribution to begin by the end of 2022.

Vietnam is Scoular's latest example of geographic expansion in the Asia-Pacific over the last several years, including:

An expanded regional headquarters and trade office in Singapore .

Soybean cleaning and distribution operations in Indonesia .

Feedstuffs and grain distribution operations in Indonesia and Myanmar .

A fishmeal facility in Myanmar to provide high-quality, consistent and quick delivery of marine proteins to Asian feed markets.

About Scoular

A 130-year-old company with $6 billion in sales, Scoular creates safe and reliable supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. From its more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, Scoular's 1,000-plus employees lead the way by buying, selling, storing, handling and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics for customers around the world. Scoular's global headquarters are in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

