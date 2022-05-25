Vionic Introduces Athletic Recovery Sandals Featuring Dual Density Cushioning for Three-Zone Comfort experience

Rejuvenate & Restore are Post-Running Sandal with Textured Footbeds Provide Massaging Relief in Every Step

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vionic, the fashion-driven footwear brand that combines its innovative Three-Zone Comfort technology with coveted modern classics and fresh trends, introduces the Rejuvenate and Restore Recovery Sandals.

Featuring dual density cushioning for Three-Zone Comfort experience and arch support, the Recovery Sandal is the ultimate recovery shoe for after sports, post surgery or any taxing activity. Delivering natural alignment, the Recovery Sandal offers textured footbeds providing massaging relief in every step, oversized side walls allow for maximum cushioning, and deep heel cups promote maximum stability.

"Here at Vionic we had the exciting opportunity to create a recovery product that utilizes our Vio-Motion™ Technology as well as a stacked dual density midsole construction. The dual density provides a supportive, plush, and responsive ride for maximal active recovery. It's this unique combination of technologies that enabled us to design a sandal that consumers will definitely feel the benefits from." Taylor Leaf, Senior Designer, Vionic

Available in two styles, Rejuvenate and Restore, offers all gender sizing. The Rejuvenate offers slide-in style, an adjustable hook and loop closure and comes in black, charcoal and teal. The Restore features an alternative toe post, slide-in style available in black, charcoal, teal and coral.

"Vionic's recovery sandals, featuring dual density for cushioning and stability, is the ultimate recovery shoe for after sports, post surgery or any taxing activity," says Nationally-Renowned Podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab Member Jacqueline Sutera, "The Recovery Sandal delivers natural alignment, comfort and shock absorption- three very important features in footwear, that as a podiatrist, I recommend to help prevent and treat foot pain. Think of home as a place to be in "active recovery", a place to relax and regenerate so you can continue to be healthy and active every day."

Vionic is committed to assisting women and men live their best and healthiest lives from the ground up—focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and inspiring styles. Vionic's fashion-driven brand of supportive footwear combines its innovative Three-Zone Comfort technology with coveted modern classics and fresh trends.

To learn more about Vionic's Recovery Sandal, please visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

