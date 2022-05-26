Brett Dean's riveting new opera Hamlet arrives in cinemas nationwide on June 4

Tenor Allan Clayton stars as Shakespeare's Danish prince in an electrifying staging by Neil Armfield

Live cinema transmission begins at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Opera presented the North American premiere of Australian composer Brett Dean's Hamlet, a bold adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless drama, and the production arrives in cinemas nationwide on Saturday, June 4, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Fathom Events will also present an encore of Hamlet on Wednesday, June 8 at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tenor Allan Clayton, who originated the title role at the Glyndebourne Festival in England, makes a sensational Met debut with his acclaimed portrayal. Distilling the action of the play to 12 scenes, Dean and librettist Matthew Jocelyn have created a taut, dramatically effective opera, presented in an electrifying staging by noted Australian director Neil Armfield. Maestro Nicholas Carter makes his company debut conducting a stellar ensemble cast that also stars soprano Brenda Rae as Ophelia, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Gertrude, baritone Rod Gilfry as Claudius, and bass-baritone John Relyea as the ghost of Hamlet's father and the Gravedigger. Soprano Christine Goerke hosts the live transmission.

PRESS QUOTES

"CRITIC'S PICK … Innovative, elegant and passionate—a hit … Dazzling musically … Exhilarating production … The whole vast company is strong … Moving and riveting … Great art."—The New York Times

"Tenor Allan Clayton made his company debut in the title role, and it is hard to imagine a splashier one. His performance was a tour de force … Conductor Nicholas Carter maintained awesome control over his variegated, far-flung forces … Tremendous expressive impact."— Opera News

"Dean's music is often brilliant and never less than deft … Director Neil Armfield expertly manages the interplay of swordplay and song."—New York

"Striking … The marvelous English tenor Allan Clayton [makes] a remarkable local debut … Compelling, multi-faceted characterization … Beautifully nuanced singing … Greeted with fervent ovations."—Observer

"Clayton is on stage in nearly every scene, physically and vocally expressive in conveying the character's anguish and confusion … The rest of the cast was equally committed … Brenda Rae, smeared with mud and wearing only a man's tailcoat and underwear, exploded with rage and sexuality."—The Wall Street Journal

"Enthralling … Riveting … Marvelous … A formidable cast … A superior work … This Hamlet hits deep in the bones and the gut. ★★★★★"—Financial Times

THE STARS OF HAMLET

Nicholas Carter, conductor; Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Allan Clayton, Hamlet; Hometown: Solihull, England

Brenda Rae, Ophelia; Hometown: Appleton, Wisconsin

Sarah Connolly, Gertrude; Hometown: Middlesborough, England

Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Rosencrantz; Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Christopher Lowrey, Guildenstern; Hometown: Johnston, Rhode Island

David Butt Philip, Laertes; Hometown: Somerset, United Kingdom

William Burden, Polonius; Miami, Florida

Jacques Imbrailo, Horatio; Welkom, South Africa

Rod Gilfry, Claudius; Covina, California

John Relyea, Ghost; Toronto, Canada

