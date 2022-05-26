Oak Point University celebrates badass nurses and seeks nominees for recognition and prizes....

Public To Vote for Two Grand Prize Winners of Oak Point University's Calling All #BadassNurses Contest

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Point University, an academic leader that has prepared students for successful careers as nurses and nursing leaders for more than 100 years, is "Calling All #BadassNurses" for recognition and reward in a contest launched during National Nurses Week. Now through June 10, nominate yourself, or someone else, by submitting a short narrative and photo or video for prizes culminating on July 7 with the award of two grand prize vacations and the opportunity to appear in phase two of the "Built to Be Badass" marketing campaign.

The contest is part of the "Built to Be Badass" initiative that features nurses and their stories with the goal to share with the world what nurses do every day is not only difficult but highly challenging—in all aspects—emotionally, physically, and intellectually. And they do their jobs with empathy, grace, determination, and grit. Nurses are smart, resilient, and resourceful like no other. They are true badasses.

Phase one of the campaign, featured on billboards, transit advertising, and radio in the Chicagoland area — utilizes Oak Point University alumni stories to illustrate the "badassery" of nursing in action and offers inspiration for the next generation of nurses. Hearing the life stories and career arcs, the far-from-ordinary career opportunities, and the paths that led from anguish to metamorphosis give "Built to Be Badass" the power to connect.

"We believe nurses should be recognized as more than heroes. Nurses are, and have always been, badass," says Therese A. Scanlan, EdD, president of Oak Point University. "They are ingrained with a distinct mix of passion, grit, and ingenuity that allows them to make a difference in countless lives."

Eighteen standout submissions will be selected from the pool of entrants, each winning a $500 gift card. These eighteen finalists will be entered to win one of two grand prizes; the grand prize winners will be selected via public voting to begin on June 15 and end on June 30. The contest will recognize a 50/50 split of finalists and grand prize winners of those who graduated from Oak Point University (formerly Resurrection University) and those who graduated from other nursing programs.

Nominate yourself, as a badass nurse should, or someone else at badassnurses.org.

About Oak Point University

Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, is a private, not-for-profit nursing and health sciences educational institution committed to creating a healthy tomorrow, with campuses in Chicago and Oak Brook, Illinois. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, undergraduate programs in radiography, and microcredentialing through its School of Emerging Education. Oak Point offers the most cutting-edge SIM technologies available in the region and is a top option for those seeking degrees and certifications in health care. Visit oakpoint.edu for more information.

About the "Calling All #BadassNurses" Contest

Entrants must be U.S. residents and eighteen (18) years of age or older. Nominees must be a Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse, a legal U.S. resident, and twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of nomination. The nomination period begins on 5/6/2022 at 12:00 a.m. CDT and ends on 6/10/2022 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Public voting of finalists starts on or about 6/15/2022 at 12:00 p.m. CDT and ends on 6/30/2022 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Sponsored by: Oak Point University, Chicago and Oak Brook, IL. For entry form and official rules at visit badassnurses.org.

