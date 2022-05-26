Winners of COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award Focuses on Global Digital Transformation Procurement Demands

TAIPEI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading B2B ICT exhibition, COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2022 began on May 24 in TaiNEX 1 4F. The winners of Best Choice Award 2022 (abbreviated as BC Award), the official award of COMPUTEX are announced on May 24 and in total 27 products won the awards from industry leading companies including GIGABYTE, Realtek, MSI, G.Skill, Trend Micro, and more.

The winners include the category winners, golden award winners, as well as the highly coveted Best Choice of the Year Award, the highest honor in BC Award. In addition, this year also marks the debut of the BC Award – Cybersecurity Award which is dedicated solely to cybersecurity products and solutions.

Among the 27 products that won, 6 products won the Golden Award; including products by: Jorjin, PLANET, MSI, and more. In addition, 16 products are Category Award Winners, such as products from Chenbro, GIGABYTE, MiTAC, ASRock, E Ink, Wincomm, MSI, and more.

Realtek RTD2892NND Won the Best Choice of the Year

Realtek's innovation with the RTD2892NND AI Super Resolution Fidelity Recovery IC won the Best Choice of the Year Award because it "… is the only IC currently available in the market capable of restoring the texture and resolution of original content. The RTD2892NND uses various neural network models for different scenes and objects to remove noise and enhance the picture quality adaptively. It also prevents over-compression issues due to limited bandwidth."

BC Award – Cybersecurity Award Showcases Taiwan's Cybersecurity Products & Solutions

The winner of the BC Award – Cyber Security Excellence Award is Trend Micro Vision One. The jury panel stated that the product won the prestigious award because it "analyzes and correlates security telemetries from endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, email, and networks. This enables the security operations centers (SOCs) in organizations to prioritize and respond to threats more easily and effectively."

The organizer wants to congratulate all the winners of Best Choice Award 2022 and thank everyone for their participation and support.

TCA has also expanded the functions of the COMPUTEX CYBERWORLD Platform to include a BC Award Virtual Pavilion which will showcase the winning products online for global buyers and interested parties. Visit the BC Award Virtual Pavilion before June 30, 2022 at: https://livetour.istaging.com/f7affc0a-f3b0-466b-9e4c-1f10bc1b0dab?index=1

For more details, visit Best Choice Award website: https://bcaward.computex.biz/WinnerYear.aspx

