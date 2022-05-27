EY Announces Rupesh Sanghavi of Ergode Inc as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

HOUSTON , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Mr.Rupesh Sanghavi of Ergode Inc. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Rupesh Sanghavi was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes. His ideologies and ability to make a difference in e-commerce have made him one of the top entrepreneurs.

While sharing his ideology, Rupesh said, "We are transforming from a brand retailer to brand owner by focussing on owning the entire value chain. The changeover is allowing us to bring quality products from across the globe into the US and vice versa. This trade is helping to uplift the quality of life among the consumers who never had access to global products, and our team members from remote locations that are suppressed of futuristic career opportunities."

Established in 2007, in Texas, Ergode Inc. is one of the popular e-commerce brand aggregators. It helps small and medium-sized brands scale up their operations, sell their products across geography, and boost their revenue. Infusing its e-commerce expertise, marketing strategies, and AI-powered solutions, the company serves more than 2500 brand partners and has made it to the top 30 sellers on Amazon.

With more deserving nominees like Rupesh Sanghavi, EY will announce its regional award winner on 23 June, 2022. These regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

