How Folderly Supports Ukraine during the Russian Invasion

DOVER Del., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Folderly , our goal is to build a safe, productive, and transparent email journey for our customers. However, our global mission goes way beyond sending emails and increasing deliverability. We keep coming up with ways to make our world a better and safer place for every one of us. We have always believed that if you do what you're good at, you're doing your part at improving the world around you.

Kindness, creativity, and willingness to help and share knowledge are the foundation of a happy and prosperous future and our collective effort is bringing it closer, step by step.

Because we specialize in helping people build digital connections regardless of the distance and all the challenges, we know how much unity and support can do when it comes to opposing injustices and dealing with crises.

For that reason, Folderly has been standing with Ukraine since February 24th,

"There should be no wars in the modern world. A young, blooming country should be focusing on its growth and development, not fighting for its life. This is not right. I'm not going just to stand and watch. We can offer more than thoughts and prayers. We can do a lot more"

Vladislav Podolyako, Folderly CEO

Even though we're a US-based company, a fraction of our clients are based in Ukraine and stays in touch with us. In spite of everything, they keep working hard to provide their army and country with solid backup, to keep its economy running. We were more than willing to assist them, apply our resources, and support the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they continue fighting back against Russia's invasion, defending their right to freedom and sovereignty.

Our goal is to reduce suffering, offer a helping hand, and provide security and safety to everyone who has suffered and continues suffering from this horrible war.

To date, we reached the following results:

20 Ukrainian experts hired to Folderly's team

$ 50 000 USD donated to the Ukrainian army

200 humanitarian parcels sent

We intend to continue supporting Ukraine until the end of the war in any way we can, to help it protect its future and take its rightful place in the world of cooperation, communication, connections, and empathy.

Our global mission is to make sure that life will defeat death and light will defeat darkness.

