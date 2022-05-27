The Kroger Co. Foundation Racial Equity Fund Announces $1 Million Grant to The Asian American Foundation

Non-profit works to strengthen AAPI advocacy and community

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation's Racial Equity Fund (the fund) announced today a $1 million grant to The Asian American Foundation (TAAF). As a convener, incubator and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, TAAF's undertaking strongly aligns with the goals set forth in Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

"The Kroger Foundation's generous commitment to the safety and well-being of AAPI communities is so important in this moment, both as anti-AAPI violence continues to surge, and as acts of violence targeting marginalized Americans are taking place at alarming rates," said TAAF CEO Norman Chen, "It was two years ago this week that George Floyd was murdered, one year ago that the Atlanta spa-shootings occurred, and still acts of mass violence that are leaving communities of color wondering if we'll ever feel safe in America — if we'll ever feel that we belong. At TAAF, we want to create that permanent sense of belonging that is free from discrimination, slander and violence, and so we are grateful to have The Kroger Foundation's support as we pursue that all-too-important mission."

Established in May 2021, TAAF is committed to serving AAPI communities by building the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power and representation. TAAF seeks to help fill critical gaps of support for AAPIs, as less than 0.5 percent of charitable giving from foundations goes to AAPI communities. TAAF wants to help be a catalyst for changing that history of underinvestment, and the organization is focused on a number of strategic priority areas including combating anti-AAPI hate, education, narrative change, cross-racial solidarity, and unlocking more resources for AAPI communities.

"TAAF's work is in lockstep with the Kroger Foundation's commitment to build more equitable, inclusive communities," said Keith Dailey, president of The Kroger Co. Foundation and Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "The Kroger Foundation is proud to stand with TAAF in its mission to end the cycle of hate and create belonging in the AAPI community, and to increase awareness around anti-Asian bias, harassment and violence. Our Foundation is proud to play a small role in advancing their efforts."

The contribution was celebrated at an event sponsored by Kroger's Asian Associate Resource Group (ARG) to honor AAPI Heritage Month, featuring Kroger Board Director Secretary Elaine Chao. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Asian ARG was established by Kroger Asian associates with a to mission to recruit and retain Asian talent by providing belonging.

In 2021, as part of Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Kroger allocated $5 million to The Kroger Co. Foundation to establish a new Racial Equity Fund with the vision to create more equitable communities by being the spark that ignites innovative solutions. In 2022, the company contributed an additional $5 million to the Fund to further advance race equity in America.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

About The Asian American Foundation

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is a convener, incubator, and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for AAPI communities. TAAF supports advocates and organizations committed to AAPI causes so that together we can more effectively take action against hate and violence, and build the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power, and representation across American society. We were founded to solve for the longstanding lack of investment and resources provided to AAPI communities and we strive to be a catalyzing force for creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for the 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders living in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.

