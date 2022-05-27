Saulsbury Awarded Electrical Scope at Air Separation Unit in Port Allen, LA

ODESSA, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury has been awarded the contract for the Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) portion of a large Air Separation Unit (ASU) in Port Allen, LA for one of the premier specialty gas companies in the world.

Saulsbury is currently performing the mechanical construction at the facility, which includes the ASU that will be used to produce gaseous oxygen, nitrogen, and liquid argon.

"We are very excited to partner with our client again and showcase Saulsbury's E&I turn-key project execution capabilities. The collective project team has done a great job in supporting our client, and we look forward to continuing with them on many more in the future," said Travis Springer, Senior Director of Operations and General Manager of E&I.

Saulsbury has a longstanding reputation as a premier electrical and instrumentation contractor and a leader in the delivery of quality projects within the downstream and specialty gas markets. Saulsbury's skilled project leadership and best-in-class safety performance are key contributors to this project award as well as Saulsbury's growth in these spaces.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

