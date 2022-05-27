Timex Collaborates with Netflix's Stranger Things on New Special Edition Timex x Stranger Things Collection

Two Cultural Phenomena, Timex and Stranger Things, Bring Nostalgic Elements Out of the Darkness and into the Light with Reimagined Collection of 3 1980s Cult Classic Watches from the Timex Archives

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex ®, the #1 selling watch brand in the United States*, is excited to announce the release of its newest special edition collection in collaboration with Netflix's Stranger Things®. The Timex x Stranger Things collection brings together two cultural phenomena that will turn the watch world Upside Down, launched just in time for Season 4 of the sci-fi-horror-drama to make its debut. Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 premiered May 27 and is currently streaming globally on Netflix, with Volume 2 launching on July 1, 2022.

Set in the early 1980s, Stranger Things is rife with retro throwbacks, from synth-heavy musical undercurrents to period-perfect wardrobe aesthetics. For this special edition collection, a brave exploration of the Timex archive has resurfaced three cult classics from this iconic era—Timex Camper, Timex T80, and the unforgettable Timex Atlantis.

"With the Timex x Stranger Things collection, two cult franchises join forces to create a capsule that is intrinsic to this pop culture moment," says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President Brand Marketing and Creative Services at Timex Group. "Through rich storytelling and ageless design, these special edition styles proudly resurrect one of history's most expressive decades that transcends through all generations."

Authentic Stranger Things graphics creep across all three styles within this otherworldly collection. Sported by Lucas Sinclair in the forthcoming season, the original Timex Camper now permeates the shadows with an ominous INDIGLO® backlight and hidden image. The two digital watches, Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis, which made their first debut around the time of Will Byers' mysterious disappearance in 1983, feature a customized alarm with the Stranger Things melody. Viewers may have already spotted Sheriff Hopper's Timex Atlantis in previous seasons—an iconic watch Timex has rereleased in his honor. Things really start to get eerie once the clock strikes 3:00pm, revealing a backwards number 3. The reason? Only time will tell.

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40mm), Timex T80 (34mm), Timex Atlantis (40mm), each retailing for $89 . Key features include a stainless-steel bracelet or fabric strap, resin case and strap, INDIGLO® backlight, customized alarm, and much more.

The Timex x Stranger Things collection will be available for purchase starting today on Timex.com. To view/download assets for the collection and campaign, please click HERE . For more information about the Stranger Things collaboration, please visit www.timex.com.

