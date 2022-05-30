Voices Releases First Episode of New 'Voice Branding' Podcast

LONDON, ON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices CEO and Founder, David Ciccarelli , is taking a behind the scenes look at the creative processes, tools, and technologies brands use to engage with their audiences in the new 'Voice Branding ' podcast.

Soundtrack vs. movie: Which is better? (CNW Group/Voices) (PRNewswire)

"On Voice Branding, we will explore what it takes to shape messages, tell stories and brand the world's most influential organizations," says Ciccarelli. "I'm looking to chat with creative minds working at ad agencies, production houses, experts in sound design and sonic branding."

In the inaugural episode of 'Voice Branding', Ciccarelli connects with Jon Corbin, Creative Producer at Corbin Visual Ltd.

Corbin joins Ciccarelli to discuss the creative process, how clients can best prepare for a video shoot and other visual campaigns to create content that feels real.

"The reality to how creativity blossoms is who you surround yourself with and what their responsibilities are. It's all about how you adapt inspiration, through your own worldview; I think that's what creativity is about," Corbin explains on the podcast.

Check out the full podcast here .

If you or someone that you know would be a great guest on the podcast, we'd love to hear from you. Just fill out this application form.

With podcasts being consumed in 50% of American households , it's no surprise that Ciccarelli is spearheading this audio-based initiative. Responsible for setting the vision and executing the company's growth strategy, Ciccarelli regularly writes and talks about the critical importance of solid audio branding and showing up in audio-focused spaces.

Voices takes its own advice, offering an assortment of podcasts and live webinars to its talent and client communities.

To post a job and find the right voice for your audio branding project, visit: https://www.voices.com/hire

To start your freelance voice career today, visit: https://www.voices.com/signup

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voices