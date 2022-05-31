DELIC HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL DOCUMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, reports that, further to its news release dated May 16, 2022, the Company has filed its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company expects that the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") that was issued on May 3, 2022 will be revoked in the coming days. While the MCTO remains in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade the Company's securities. However, for the duration of the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company are precluded from trading in the securities of the Company.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The Company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected revocation of the MCTO. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, its subsidiaries and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com .

