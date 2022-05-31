Health and Nutrition Social Media Star Sarah Grace Meck, RD, Signs Long-term Deal with Thorne HealthTech

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Grace, one of the most well-known health and nutrition influencers, who has more than 700,000 followers across social media, signed a long-term deal with Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being. Having separated herself from other creators by creating a community of women who aspire for help and to help each other, Sarah Grace uses her platforms not only to promote the benefits of living healthy, but to further empower her audience to do so. As a registered dietician, a former Division 1 athlete, and founder of Fresh Fit N Healthy, Sarah Grace authentically understands the many challenges women go through daily while sharing how to best handle and resolve many of these challenges.

"I am such an advocate for personalized health, especially when it is backed by science," says Sarah Grace

"I am such an advocate for personalized health, especially when it is backed by science," says Sarah Grace. "Everyone has different needs that must be looked at uniquely, and as a science-driven wellness company, Thorne is the best at what they do, empowering individuals with the support, education, and resources they need to live healthier for longer. I'm proud to partner with Thorne and have been a long-time user of their products. I'm equally proud being able to share my story with millions of women, knowing I can help in so many ways."

Sarah Grace's partnership with Thorne aims to reach individuals who are looking to become the healthiest version of themselves. An advocate of Thorne for years, Sarah Grace uses a variety of Thorne's high-quality products, including their vitamin D drops, Omega-3 supplements, magnesium, and protein powders, as well as others designed to meet specific needs at different stages of life. Sarah Grace has dedicated her career to helping women worldwide find a balanced lifestyle while supporting healthy hormone levels, and she understands how every individual's health and wellness journey is unique and different.

"We are excited for Sarah Grace to partner with Thorne and continue creating authentic and engaging health and wellness content," says Evan Morgenstein, CEO of The Digital Renegades, Sarah Grace's management agency. "We appreciate Thorne's energetic vision for the partnership and look forward to collaborating closely and shedding a positive light on health and nutrition."

