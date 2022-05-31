InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Monitoring Device (ALL-2804)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly reliable means of capturing wireless video and audio for security/safety monitoring," said an inventor, from Austin, T.X., "so I created the FAM CAM. My design can be used to help individuals feel more safe and secure in their daily lives by serving as a personal security camera, providing video/audio legal evidence, recording interactions with law enforcement, remotely monitoring a child for safety, and/or recording memorable events that would otherwise be forgotten."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to record and share real-time audio and video information with a smartphone. In doing so, it could enhance personal safety and security. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it would not distract from the wearer's daily activities. The invention features a small, durable and automatic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals concerned with personal safety and security for themselves and others, individuals who wish to record memorable events, parents and guardians, athletes, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2804, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

